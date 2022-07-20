"The Best Staff I've Ever Had" - Kirby Smart

The Georgia Bulldogs quite a few departures from their staff this offseason which might lead to the belief that they would take a step back in that aspect of the football program. However, head coach Kirby Smart is not of that belief and spoke about how he feels about his current staff during his time at the podium during SEC media day.

The head ball coach went on to detail his current coaching staff as, "The best staff I've ever had since I've been here".

I have a tremendous staff, probably the best staff I've ever had since I've been there. In terms of continuity. Okay, we had four coaches change, but the four new coaches we've gotten have really jumped on board grab things. They know how to manage this situation. We've got three or four coaches who've done this before in terms of having won a championship and understanding what it takes to do it again.

Quite a statement considering some of Smart's past coaching staff consisted of several members who are now head coaches at a variety of programs.

Coach Smart also went on to speak about the value that his current staff brings and he highlighted the fact that several of them have been in the situation he is currently in, which is coming off of a national championship and maintaining expectations, saying "We've got three or four coaches that have done this before in terms of having one a national championship and understanding what it takes to do it again."

Georgia experienced the departures of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, offensive line coach Matt Luke, and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton as well. A lot of names to replace but coach Smart has been very pleased with the four new coaches they brought on board saying, "... The four new coaches we've gotten have really jumped on board grab things. They know how to manage this situation."

More specifically, the head ball coach later on spoke on the value that Coach Muschamp brings to the University of Georgia as an experienced coach. "Will's been a tremendous asset to me... You value people who have been in your seat. I value the experience he has had. It gives you the ability to delegate. He's been unbelievable."

A lot of responsibilities come with the title of being a head coach of a college football program and having a coach who has been in those shoes before and understands what it takes to build a successful program brings a lot of value to a coaching staff.

It takes a village for a football program to be as successful as Georgia has been over the past six seasons, and based on the sound of things, Kirby Smart and his football team have a committee that is more than capable of getting the job done and keeping the ball rolling for the Bulldogs.

