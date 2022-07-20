ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

"The Best Staff I've Ever Had" - Kirby Smart

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs quite a few departures from their staff this offseason which might lead to the belief that they would take a step back in that aspect of the football program. However, head coach Kirby Smart is not of that belief and spoke about how he feels about his current staff during his time at the podium during SEC media day.

The head ball coach went on to detail his current coaching staff as, "The best staff I've ever had since I've been here".

I have a tremendous staff, probably the best staff I've ever had since I've been there. In terms of continuity. Okay, we had four coaches change, but the four new coaches we've gotten have really jumped on board grab things. They know how to manage this situation. We've got three or four coaches who've done this before in terms of having won a championship and understanding what it takes to do it again.

Quite a statement considering some of Smart's past coaching staff consisted of several members who are now head coaches at a variety of programs.

Coach Smart also went on to speak about the value that his current staff brings and he highlighted the fact that several of them have been in the situation he is currently in, which is coming off of a national championship and maintaining expectations, saying "We've got three or four coaches that have done this before in terms of having one a national championship and understanding what it takes to do it again."

Georgia experienced the departures of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, offensive line coach Matt Luke, and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton as well. A lot of names to replace but coach Smart has been very pleased with the four new coaches they brought on board saying, "... The four new coaches we've gotten have really jumped on board grab things. They know how to manage this situation."

More specifically, the head ball coach later on spoke on the value that Coach Muschamp brings to the University of Georgia as an experienced coach. "Will's been a tremendous asset to me... You value people who have been in your seat. I value the experience he has had. It gives you the ability to delegate. He's been unbelievable."

A lot of responsibilities come with the title of being a head coach of a college football program and having a coach who has been in those shoes before and understands what it takes to build a successful program brings a lot of value to a coaching staff.

It takes a village for a football program to be as successful as Georgia has been over the past six seasons, and based on the sound of things, Kirby Smart and his football team have a committee that is more than capable of getting the job done and keeping the ball rolling for the Bulldogs.

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

SEC Expert: "It's Gonna Be Scary" When Asked About Georgia's Offense

SEC Network Analyst Jordan Rogers has given his takes throughout the first two days of the all-day SEC Media Day coverage on the SEC Network. First, Rogers' top-5 SEC quarterback rankings drew ire from fans as Stetson Bennett was left off the list; with that, Rogers wasn't wrong Wednesday when he said Georgia's offense will be "Scary" in 2022 because of the tight ends.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Where Will Joenel Aguero Commit?

One of the top safeties in the 2023 class will announce his college decision on Saturday. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is closing out his recruitment. Aguero is set to choose between Miami, Georgia, Ohio State,...
LYNN, MA
WGAU

UGA and Kirby Smart sign new 10-year massive contract

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and head football coach Kirby Smart have agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season. Under the new agreement, Coach Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Nick Chubb Squat 610 Pounds

Current Cleveland Brown and former Georgia Bulldog running back has made a name for himself over the years doing freakish things in the weight room in addition to his talent on the football field. Back in May, the official National Football League (NFL) Twitter account posted a video of Chubb...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart is "Excited" about Freshman Mykel Williams

During the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs enrolled 30 new members into the football program and a class that was littered with talent. One of them is defensive lineman, Mykel Williams, who was the highest-rated recruit that the Bulldogs signed this past year, and head coach Kirby Smart is excited for what is to come out of Williams.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Luke
Person
Cortez Hankton
Person
Kirby Smart
DawgsDaily

What Does Joenel Aguero Bring to Georgia?

One of the top safeties in the 2023 class has just announced his college decision. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is closing out his recruitment. Now a member of Georgia's 2023 recruiting class, what does Aguero bring to the table?
LYNN, MA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Exploring Raven Cliff Falls

Situated in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Raven Cliff Falls is a popular North Georgia hiking spot located approximately an hour and a half drive away from Athens near the city of Helen. The 5.8-mile roundtrip hike features waterfalls, camping areas and scenic views along the way. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

ENT of Georgia North

ENT of Georgia North is the largest physician-owned ear, nose, and throat practice in Georgia. Founded by physicians in 1996, the practice has grown to become a family of 20 board-certified otolaryngologists across 13 state-of-the-art facilities in the metro Atlanta area. This growth was achieved by selecting the top otolaryngologists who provide the highest quality of care to our patients. ENT of Georgia North has a full repertoire of general otolaryngologists and fellowshiptrained subspecialists, with representation by all subspecialties within otolaryngology/head and neck surgery. These include rhinology, laryngology, otology, head and neck oncology, pediatric otolaryngology, and facial plastics and reconstructive surgery. This unique combination affords patients access to the highest-trained experts needed to address their conditions. Our ENT providers have strong relationships with the most reputable hospitals and surgery centers in the area. ENT of Georgia North has expanded beyond clinical decision making and the medical and surgical treatment of patients. We also offer ancillary services such as hearing aids, allergy testing and immunotherapy, management of sleep disorders, and facial rejuvenation centers for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care. Additionally, ENT of Georgia North’s physicians continue to be involved in innovative clinical trials for novel ENT of Georgia North devices and therapeutics. Our company provides a safe and professional environment for patients and families to receive the best care from the moment they enter our lobbies and throughout their diagnoses and treatment plans. Our physicians truly care about their patients and will spend the time needed to guarantee that patients and families feel reassured and informed. Our expert surgeons have been nominated and named as Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine and Best Doctors in America for many years. The physicians of ENT of Georgia North build lasting relationships with patients, who invariably recommend our physicians to their friends and relatives. Our principal goal is to provide an outstanding patient care experience, and our physicians consistently uphold the highest standard of care, making available cutting-edge technology in the field. ENT of Georgia North prides itself on having a team of physicians, audiologists, mid-level practitioners, and support staff who are dedicated to serve you with professionalism and to ensure that your condition is addressed entirely, while having a pleasant and memorable experience.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The University Of Georgia#American Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Sec
accesswdun.com

Newly formed Wayne-Sanderson Farms to headquarter in Oakwood

Cargill and Continental Grain Company, two of the world's biggest food conglomerates, announced Friday that they have bought Sanderson Farms. They will merge it with Wayne Farms, a major chicken producer and subsidiary of Continental, in a new venture called Wayne-Sanderson Farms. The headquarters will be in Oakwood. Sanderson Farms...
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

Armed guards for schools in Gainesville

The Gainesville City School District plans to spend nearly $1 million on hiring an armed security guard to stand guard in every single one of its buildings. At a school board meeting on Monday, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams announced the plan, acknowledging they’re doing this because of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Minor injuries reported after wreck on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville

Authorities said one person suffered minor injuries after a Thursday morning wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Dawsonville Highway at Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville. Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith said two people were extricated from a truck, but no one had serious injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGAU

Hall Co school bus drivers can earn more money than teachers

Hall County Schools are making a generous offer to attract bus drivers and bus monitors for the coming school year. The district is offering drivers $26+ per hour. New drivers could also receive a $1,000 bonus. The district is offering full-time benefits, paid sick leave, holidays and weekends off, and summers off with a paycheck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two injured in wreck on GA 365 in Demorest

Two Clarkesville women were injured in a wreck Friday at the intersection of GA 365 and Demorest Mt. Airy Highway. Habersham EMS transported one of them to the hospital, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 57-year-old Kimberly Anne Reetz was driving a Dodge Durango north on GA 365 in the...
DEMOREST, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy