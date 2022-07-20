ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon sues Facebook group administrators for allegedly orchestrating fake reviews

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmBeN_0gmMamJH00
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon is taking legal action against thousands of Facebook groups allegedly responsible for coordinating fake reviews.

The company says it has filed a lawsuit against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups who allegedly broker "incentivized and misleading" reviews on the site "in exchange for money or free products."

These alleged "fraudsters" solicit fake reviews for hundreds of products, and they include a group called "Amazon Product Review" that had more than 43,000 members prior to Meta taking it down, according to Amazon.

"Amazon's investigations revealed that the group's administrators attempted to hide their activity and evade Facebook's detection, in part by obfuscating letters from problematic phrases," Amazon said.

Amazon says it has a team dedicated to investigating fake review schemes, and the company has reported over 10,000 fake review groups to Meta since 2020, more than half of which have been taken down. But "this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media," Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon vice president of Selling Partner Services, said.

The legal action comes after Amazon and Google both faced an investigation in the U.K. last year focused on whether they've taken insufficient action to crack down on fake reviews, possibly in violation of consumer protection law. "Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations," CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#Fake Reviews#Selling Partner Services
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
PC Gamer

Drunk employee passes out on the street, losing 2 USB sticks holding the personal data of an entire city

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residents of Amagasaki, Japan, have at least been recovered. There's a reason we all feel some level of guilt and/or shame when we wake up after a night of heavy drinking. The depressant nature of alcohol means that even though you may have had an enjoyable time, and experienced an increased level of happiness the night before, your reserve of 'happy chemicals' is going to be severely depleted the next day. That's what leads to you feeling down, depressed, guilty, or ashamed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
Footwear News

Amazon Sues More Than 10,000 Facebook Groups Suspected of Soliciting Fake Product Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Amazon is hoping to fight back against suspected fake consumer reviews on social media. In a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday in King County Superior Court in Seattle, the e-commerce giant is accusing administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups of “attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products.” According to Amazon, these groups are set up to “recruit” individuals willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews on Amazon’s stores in the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. One of the groups, “Amazon Product Review,” had more...
INTERNET
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy