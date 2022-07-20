ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Government go-ahead for new nuclear power station

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXUlw_0gmMaVFo00
Financial News

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead, more than two years after plans were first submitted.

Development consent was granted by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk, which aims to generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes, and create thousands of jobs.

Unions and the nuclear industry welcomed the long-awaited decision as a “vital step forward” for energy security.

But campaigners criticised the move, which they said went against the recommendation of the planning inspectorate.

The RSPB’s Minsmere nature reserve, home to avocets, bitterns, marsh harriers and otters, will be affected by the reactor, and the charity said permission had been granted with insufficient consideration for the effects on nature.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, branded it a “ludicrous decision for an interim government to take”.

The secretary of state overrode recommendations of the planning inspectorate not to grant the go-ahead for the scheme unless issues on water supplies and nature were resolved.

In its report, the Examining Authority said it recommended that “unless the outstanding water supply strategy can be resolved and sufficient information provided to enable the secretary of state to carry out his obligations under the Habitats Regulations, the case for an Order granting development consent for the application is not made out”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhMT3_0gmMaVFo00
An aerial view of the site (PA)

Carly Vince, Sizewell C’s chief planning officer, said: “I am delighted that, after months of careful consideration, the Government has given planning consent for Sizewell C.

“It is a big endorsement of our proposals and supports our view that this is the right project in the right place.

“Sizewell C will be good for the region, creating thousands of opportunities for local people and businesses.

“It will boost local biodiversity and leave a legacy Suffolk can be proud of.”

Negotiations with the Government on raising funds for the project are continuing and a Financial Investment Decision is expected in 2023.

Julia Pyke, Sizewell C’s financing director, said: “Energy costs will be lower with nuclear in the mix, so today’s decision is good news for bill-payers.

“The tried and tested funding arrangement we are proposing means that, by paying a small amount during construction, consumers will benefit in the long-term.

“Sizewell C will give a big boost to jobs and skills in nuclear supply chain companies across the country.

“It will strengthen the UK’s energy security and play a key role in our fight against climate change.”

Charlotte Childs, GMB national officer, said: “The UK’s nuclear programme has been delayed too many times due to political decisions.

“We need further investment in nuclear to secure good jobs for the future.”

A spokesman for campaign group Stop Sizewell C said: “The wrong decision has been made but it’s not the end of our campaign.

“Not only will we be looking closely at appealing this decision, we’ll continue to challenge every aspect of Sizewell C, because, whether it is the impact on consumers, the massive costs and delays, the outstanding technical questions or the environmental impacts, it remains a bad project and a very bad risk.

“What’s left of Boris Johnson’s administration should desist from throwing any more cash at Sizewell C or making a Government investment decision.”

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist, Dr Doug Parr, said: “The contrast between dynamic, cost-cutting and innovative technologies in the renewables sector and the limping behemoths of new nuclear power could barely be more striking.

“Sizewell C represents all that’s been wrong about energy policy.

“A nuclear company, saddled with problems, from failing reactors to having to be nationalised, is getting a stitched-up deal behind closed doors leading to extra costs on energy bills, unmanageable waste for future generations and an expensive white elephant project.

“That it’s trashing an important nature reserve is an unwanted bonus.

“Rather than wasting time and money on this red herring energy solution, the Government should throw everything at making cheaper, cleaner and more reliable renewables the backbone of our energy system.”

Sizewell C will be one of the UK’s largest ever green energy projects, and this decision significantly strengthens the pipeline of new nuclear capacity in Britain

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is a huge step forward for Britain’s energy security and net zero ambitions.

“Sizewell C will provide reliable low-carbon power for more than 80 years, cutting gas use, creating thousands of high-quality, skilled jobs, and long-term investment and opportunity up and down the country.

“Sizewell C will be one of the UK’s largest ever green energy projects, and this decision significantly strengthens the pipeline of new nuclear capacity in Britain.”

Ms Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, said the charity was “extremely disappointed” at the approval of the power plant that would affect its nature reserve at Minsmere in Suffolk, adding: “The construction of the proposed development will be damaging and it has been granted with insufficient consideration for the effects on nature as described by the Government’s own experts.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

BBC agrees ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC after false allegations she had an affair with the Prince of Wales were made ahead of Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Alexandra Pettifer, previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
MILITARY
newschain

Judges considering parents’ appeal over treatment for brain-damaged son

Three Court of Appeal judges are considering the latest stage of a life-support treatment fight centred on a 12-year-old boy who suffered “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago. Archie Battersbee’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, have mounted an appeal...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Waste#Sizewell#The Examining Authority
newschain

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said. But the gas flow is expected to fall well short of full capacity. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Government changes law to help plug staffing gaps caused by strikes

Businesses can now provide skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps caused by strike action under changes to the law coming into force on Thursday, the Government has announced. Ministers said they have worked at speed to repeal trade union laws that restrict employment businesses from providing temporary agency workers...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
newschain

Pensioner who cut wife’s throat in suicide pact walks free from court

A pensioner who cut his terminally-ill wife’s throat in a failed suicide pact will walk free from court after being handed a suspended jail sentence. Graham Mansfield, 73, said he killed cancer-stricken Dyanne Mansfield, 71, in an “act of love” months after she asked him to take her life “when things get bad for me”.
U.K.
newschain

Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher. Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.
LOTTERY
newschain

EU imposes further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia on Thursday over the war in Ukraine after the bloc’s member states backed a series of measures that would include gold imports and tighten export controls on some high-technology goods. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the “reinforced, prolonged...
ECONOMY
newschain

Deal agreed on plan to unblock Ukraine grain exports – Turkish officials

A deal on a United Nations plan to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain and to allow Russia to export grain and fertiliser will be signed on Friday in Istanbul, Turkish officials said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said that he, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships. The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson. Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America. Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy