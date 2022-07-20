ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia’s Coolest Concert Venue

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Georgia? According to Stacker, Fox Theatre in Atlanta takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

With its iconic marquee and its history as a movie palace in the 1920s, the Fox boasts architecture inspired by the Far East and has become a legendary concert venue. Elvis Presley played there in 1956; the Rolling Stones played as the Cockroaches to test an album in 1978; and in 2016, Prince performed at the Fox Theatre in what would be his final performance. After opening on Christmas in 1929, the impressive theater has withstood fire, near closure, and bankruptcy yet continues to impress audiences with its grandeur and musical acts.

