Treasury Earns Recognition as Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer – by Michigan Department of Treasury

Lake Erie: The fishing in the western basin of Lake Erie was producing legal size walleye. However, the rapid growth of weeds caused problems for anglers looking to drag bottom bouncers with crawler harnesses. Anglers fishing out of Sterling State Park were catching walleye in 25 to 28 feet of water in front of Fermi Power Plant on the edges of large seaweed patches. Some anglers were using spoons or flicker minnows to try and pick up less weeds on their lines. Yellow perch limits were not reported but anglers were still catching some in 15 feet of water inside Breast Bay. The best bait to use for yellow perch were minnows/emerald shiners on weighted perch spreaders. Anglers out of Luna Pier were continuing to catch legal size walleye at a slower pace in 18 to 22 feet of water with many undersized walleye being caught and thrown back.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO