Treasury Earns Recognition as Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer – by Michigan Department of Treasury
LANSING, Mich. – State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks today announced that the Michigan Department of Treasury has achieved Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer Certification from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). “I am excited that Treasury has been designated as a Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This has...bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Comments / 0