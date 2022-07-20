ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

Two injured after tire explodes in Forsyth

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381u1n_0gmMYFNA00

FORSYTH, Mo. – Two employees at a tire repair shop north of Forsyth were taken to Springfield hospital with percussion injuries after an overinflated tractor tire exploded this morning.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Douglas Bower said the two suffered moderate injuries in the incident at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160 north of Mo. 176

The two were knocked down and may have also suffered hearing damage from the explosion, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Divers searching for missing man at Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Western Taney County divers are currently looking for the man near the Rest […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Two workers suffered injuries after a tire exploded at a tire store in Forsyth. The incident happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160. The owner tells KY3 News that workers were changing a tire on a tractor when it exploded. The...
FORSYTH, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Wanted Lebanon Woman Arrested with Drugs in Wright County

Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Forsyth, MO
Crime & Safety
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Forsyth, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is being treated for a gunshot wound. A shots fired call came into police at 2:00 a.m. Thursday to the 1800 Blk. of West Nichols near Nichols Park. Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they were told a person walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the injury isn’t life-threatening.
KARK 4 News

Silver Dollar City employee died of “blunt force head trauma injuries”

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Department of Labor released details on the death of an employee at Silver Dollar City. The Department said in a statement that the employee was taken to the hospital on July 20 with head injuries. Those head injuries, according to the report, were “allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
bransontrilakesnews.com

Tire explosion sends two to the hospital

Two tire store workers suffered injuries on Wednesday, July 20, after a tire exploded in Forsyth . The Central Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call of an explosion at the Tire Crew store just after 9 a.m. “We responded this morning around 9:11 a.m. to a report...
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Couple Arrested in Douglas County for Meth

Ava, MO. – On July 18, 2022 Deputy Aaron Box with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 303 of AF highway for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the road way, where a man and woman were acting suspicious. Deputy Box made contact...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

Shooting Near Glenstone And Elm In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A man is in stable condition with minor injuries after a shooting early this morning in Springfield. It happened at the Fast-n-Friendly gas station near Glenstone and Elm. Police say a woman was taking pictures of the man, so he started taking pictures of her. KY3...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekly training pivotal to Springfield Bomb Squad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Every Wednesday, Springfield Fire Marshals come together for bomb squad training. They said each call they respond to is different. “If we’re given something to go on, we have to treat it,” said Lucas Bollinger, Fire Marshal and Bomb Squad member. “Whether it’s a real device or not, you don’t know at the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 Wednesday morning at the Fast-N-Friendly gas station on South Glenstone near Elm Street. A man is being treated for minor injuries after the shooting. He is in stable condition. Lieutenant Curt Ringgold said a woman started taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal New Year’s Eve crash related to DWI, Branson PD says

BRANSON, Mo.– Officials are now charging a driver in a fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Branson with DWI. Branson Police Department said today an investigation into the crash on Highway 376 near Henning State Park has been completed, and Taney County Prosecutor’s Office is charging 34-year-old Brian Woltersdorf with four charges of driving while […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Thieving skaters striking Hammons Field, police ask for ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance with identifying four people suspected of numerous burglaries at Hammons Field. Security footage recorded four people on multiple nights skateboarding around Hammons Field, damaging property, and stealing from the facility. According to information sent out by the police, the burglaries have ended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Rogersville area. Deputies arrested Blake Beckelman in the death of Laterrian Jarman, 20. Beckelman faces a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Deputies responded to the 4500 Block of South Farm Road 223. Investigators found Jarman, 20,...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy