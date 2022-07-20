Two injured after tire explodes in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Mo. – Two employees at a tire repair shop north of Forsyth were taken to Springfield hospital with percussion injuries after an overinflated tractor tire exploded this morning.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Douglas Bower said the two suffered moderate injuries in the incident at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160 north of Mo. 176

The two were knocked down and may have also suffered hearing damage from the explosion, he said.