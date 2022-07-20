ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin B6 may reduce anxiety symptoms, study shows

By Erika Watts
Medical News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers studied the impact of vitamins B6 and B12 to see how well either vitamin may work at reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Study participants took high doses of their assigned vitamin for about a month. Participants who took vitamin B6 saw a statistically significant reduction in anxiety...

