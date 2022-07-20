ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Iowa Cities Ask Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Sioux City, IA) — With another hot day ahead and forecast highs mainly in the 90’s all week, Sioux City is joining the growing list of Iowa communities that are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. City utilities director Brad Puetz (pitts) is launching an immediate odd-even irrigation schedule and says lawns should only be watered up to three days a week. For now, the schedule is voluntary. Odd-numbered addresses in Sioux City would irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and even-numbered addresses would water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday — there would be NO watering on Monday. Watering should be done at night and during the early morning to avoid the hot afternoon sun when the water will quickly evaporate.

