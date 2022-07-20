ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DeJear Says She’ll Push to Keep Hospital Delivery Wards Open, Expand Access To Child Care

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear says as governor, she’d resist new abortion restrictions, but she’d also push to ensure rural hospitals maintain delivery rooms and restore state funding for routine health exams at Planned Parenthood. A state report shows at least 33 Iowa hospital maternity wards have closed over the past two decades. DeJear says the state needs to ensure birthing moms have reasonable access to a hospital for delivery and that the government needs to do more to address childcare “deserts,” where parents have few or no options. DeJear, who is challenging Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in the General Election, also says contraceptives should be available over the counter. Reynolds endorsed the idea in 2018.

Western Iowa Today

Planned Parenthood Employees Vote To Form Union

(Undated) — Employees at 28 Planned Parenthood clinics in five states, including Iowa, have voted to form a union. The National Labor Relations Board reports more than 90 percent of workers who voted supported the move. There are about 435 frontline employees at Planned Parenthood of North Central States facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and the Dakotas. They are joining the Service Employees International Union, which has about two million members nationwide, many of whom work in health care. April Clark – who has worked for Planned Parenthood in Iowa for a decade — says negotiations will make sure there are adequate staffing levels.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

AG Issues Proposal To Curb Fentanyl Deaths

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the rapid increase in fentanyl-related deaths needs to be addressed with the legalization of fentanyl test strips. He says they’re strips of paper that can tell people whether fentanyl is in a product or not and calls them a “harm reduction measure that really makes sense.” Miller is a Democrat and says there should also be expanded use of naloxone — which can reverse an opioid overdose. At a recent news conference, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds talked about the dangers of fentanyl-lace pills but did not talk about any specific legislation to address the issue.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

USPS Mail Sent To Iowa Inmates Will Be digitized, Just The Copies Delivered To Prison

(Des Moines, IA) — Starting today (July 21), letters, cards and photos mailed to inmates in Iowa prisons will be digitized by a company in Las Vegas and later destroyed. Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford says the mail will be scanned, printed in color and just the copies will be sent to each prison for delivery to inmates. The reason why – to curb smuggling of contraband, specifically the synthetic drug K-2, which can be sprayed on paper. Crawford says the decision to digitize prison mail was spurred by an incident last year when 60 inmates at the state prison in Clarinda were involved in either distributing or consuming K-2.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mobile Museum Aims To Stop In Each Of Iowa’s 99 Counties By End Of 2023

(Sibley, IA) — The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and currently is parked in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines. The current touring exhibit is focused on the people and places of Iowa. It includes some artifacts from the earliest inhabitants of Iowa and one of the flight suits astronaut Peggy Whitson, a native of Beaconsfield, Iowa, wore in space. The mobile museum hit the road this summer, with the goal of stopping in each of Iowa’s 99 counties by the end of 2023.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

(Des Moines The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

3 Projects To Be Awarded $4.65M From Destination Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Three projects are getting awards totaling four-point-65 million dollars from the Destination Iowa program launched this spring. A three-and-a-half million-dollar grant is going to Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservati9on to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. The City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation are getting 750-thousand dollars to install a whitewater paddling course on the Maquoketa River. The funding will also cover the cost of a disc golf course and hiking trails that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. The third award, worth 400-thousand dollars, goes to Colfax to support the construction of an R-V campground near Interstate 80.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Representative Axne Votes to Protect Marriage Equality

(Washington D.C.) Iowa 3rd District U.S. House Representative Cindy Axne voted on bi-partisan legislation that will preserve marriage equality for same-sex interracial couples for federal law. Additionally, repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act, and provide additional legal protections for marriage equality. Axne voted for the Respect Marriage Act, which...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Median Sale Price for Iowa Homes Hit Record $230,000 In June

(West Des Moines, IA) — The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the NUMBER of home sales is dropping, according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was 230-thousand dollars. That’s about 12 percent more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month — that’s 18 percent faster than in June of LAST year. In the first six months of THIS year, there’s been a more than four percent drop in the number of homes sold in the state.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rainfall Deficit Approaching an Inch in Many Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) The latest Iowa crop and weather report from the U-S-D-A suggests drought conditions will expand in northwest Iowa this week. The U-S Drought Monitor’s measurements indicated parts of Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury Counties were in extreme drought, and much of northwest Iowa was classified as in severe or moderate drought. The state climatologist says while there were heavy rains in northeast Iowa last week, the remainder of the state was drier than normal, and the rainfall deficit is approaching an inch in many areas. Weekly rainfall was just a hundredth of an inch at several reporting stations in the northwest and southwest Iowa. The U-S-D-A rates 81 percent of Iowa’s corn crop in good or excellent condition, while just over three-quarters of Iowa soybeans have a condition rating of good or excellent.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Authorities Release Name Of Man Who Died In SE Iowa ATV Crash

(Mediapolis, IA) — Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an A-T-V crash last weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth. He was operating the A-T-V early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle and Hartman suffered fatal injuries. His 23-year-old passenger, Cody Liles of Mediapolis, has been released after receiving hospital treatment.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
