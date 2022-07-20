ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn, other fires continue to burn across state

Cover picture for the articleCALIFORNIA (KTXL) — There are five active wildfires currently burning in California, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. According to CAL FIRE, the Meadow Fire, which started Tuesday near Boonville in southern Mendocino...

Newsom declares emergency as growing Oak Fire torches 12,000 acres near Yosemite

WAWONA -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 19 square miles (12,100 acres), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove...
7 wildfires burning across California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California. The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained. The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited […]
These California State Park cabins and cottages are the toughest to book

(NEXSTAR) – Few California park experiences are more relaxing than sitting in a tiny rustic cabin above Stinson Beach and watching the whales and porpoises glide by. But the process of booking one of 10 reservations at the Steep Ravine Cabins is perhaps the most anxiety-inducing park experience this side of Yosemite rock climbing. If you don’t beat out other campers and claim your rental in the first five seconds of the booking window, you have to hope you get lucky on a rare cancellation.
Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
How California cannabis shops operate despite a federal ban

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – California’s pot shops operate legally under state law – but cannabis remains illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act. A balance that makes operating a marijuana-based business tricky in The Golden State. Federal law states that anyone who grows, possesses, uses, sells,...
Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 10:20 p.m. indicated multiple reports were coming in of a fire burning in the area of the 400 block of Ukiah’s Talmage Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the Incident Commander told dispatch that a vehicle was fully involved and the flames were spreading into nearby trees. He also mentioned the possibility of exposure to nearby structures. The vehicle on fire was described as a white van with government license plates.
PG&E to shut power off amid triple digit heat impacting about 500 in Yosemite Lakes Park

Madera County, CALIF. — As the valley braces for another week of triple digit heat, those living in the Yosemite Lakes Park community will have to do so without power. PG&E announcing it will shut power off for two days beginning on July 27 through July 28. The "planned electric service interruption" will affect about 500 living within the unincorporated community in Madera County. Temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits on the days of the planned power outage.
Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
Humboldt Bay found to have highest sea level rise rate in California

EUREKA, Calif. — According to California's 4th Climate Change Assessment, Humboldt Bay has the highest sea level rise rate in California, surpassing both global and regional averages. This finding prompted Humboldt County to conduct a grand jury report regarding the local response to sea level rise, which the Eureka City Council reviewed during their weekly meeting this evening.
Fort Bragg Facing Down a Stage 1 Water Alert—City Will Recommend Restrictions Next Week

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.
