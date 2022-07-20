ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This Utah soda shop is getting into NFTs

By Jacob Swanson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI — f you find yourself hitting the soda shop on a daily basis, you might be into the latest product fromThirst: an NFT. Thirst NFTs are more or less a coupon for free products and discounts, with a “digital playing card” that comes with it. Thirst NFTs are selling at...

