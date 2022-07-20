Forest City Mayor Byron ‘Barney’ Ruiter Has Died
(Forest City, IA) — Forest City’s mayor has died. Seventy-two-year-old Byron Ruiter, known by many as Barney, passed away Monday morning at Mercy-One Hospital in Mason City. He worked in the Forest City street department for 43 years and was in his sixth year as mayor. A memorial mass for Ruiter is scheduled for Saturday at Ten A-M at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. The city council has 60 days to decide whether to appoint a mayor or call for a special election to fill the vacancy.
