ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Forest City Mayor Byron ‘Barney’ Ruiter Has Died

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CvfC_0gmMX3tu00

(Forest City, IA) — Forest City’s mayor has died. Seventy-two-year-old Byron Ruiter, known by many as Barney, passed away Monday morning at Mercy-One Hospital in Mason City. He worked in the Forest City street department for 43 years and was in his sixth year as mayor. A memorial mass for Ruiter is scheduled for Saturday at Ten A-M at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. The city council has 60 days to decide whether to appoint a mayor or call for a special election to fill the vacancy.

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

RAGBRAI to swing through Mason City next week

(ABC 6 News) - The 49th annual RAGBRAI, an eight-day bicycle trek across Iowa, is set to begin on Saturday with thousands of riders and support vehicles taking to the states highways and roads to complete the journey. Over the years, RAGBRAI has been in all of Iowa’s 99 counties,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#The Forest City#Politics#Mercy One Hospital
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One Vision is ending its Festival of Trees in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – After 26 years, One Vision says it is ending its annual Festival of Trees. The Christmas-season event saw dozens of trees, wreaths, swags, and baskets decorated by volunteers, organizations, and businesses put on display and available for purchase. The Festival of Trees was an online...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
KIMT

Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KEYC

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
KIMT

Algona man pleads guilty to burglarizing Worth County restaurant

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over theft and vandalism at a Worth County restaurant. Jesse Daniel Perrott, 28 of Algona, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for August 29. Perrott was charged with entering the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton on April 6,...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
steeledodgenews.com

In first Gopher 50, Hillson still racing 42 years later

"It’s still fun,” said race car driver Doug Hillson of Blooming Prairie. Hillson, a rather soft-spoken man, raced in the first Gopher 50 in 1980. He’s still racing in the Gopher 50, appearing last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. “I...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy