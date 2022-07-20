Ellie Mental Health to open clinic in Pflugerville

Dustin David Scott made his final exit from the stage of life on July 6, 2022. Sadly, after recovering from addiction, his body finally succumbed to the effects of the disease of alcoholism. He was 41 years of age and lived in Georgetown, Texas. Dustin was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 25, 1981, to Amy and David Scott. He leaves behind his parents (Georgetown, Texas) and his two sisters and their families; Misty Scott Adair and John Adair and sons, Ian and Eliot (Georgetown, Texas), Jessica Scott Martin and Jon Martin and children, Billie Louise and Hiram (Chicago, Illinois), and grandfather, Sonny Anderson (Sonora, Texas). He also is survived by his treasured canine companion, Cash.

