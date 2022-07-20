Ellie Mental Health to open clinic in Pflugerville
By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
3 days ago
A new clinic called Ellie Mental Health will open Sept. 1 at 701 FM 685, Ste. 450, Pflugerville, within the North Forest Office Park. Ellie Mental Health is a national chain that started in 2015 in Minnesota,...
On Friday, a celebration marked the grand opening of WITHIN Psychedelic Treatment Center. Its leaders call it Texas' first ceremonial psychedelic treatment center, which started seeing patients in May.
AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will team up with H-E-B and For the Children to host a school supplies drive on Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, July 30. The July 23 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 2508 E. Riverside and 14028 N. U.S. 183 while the July 30 drive will take place at the H-E-B locations on 1000 E. 41st St. and 8801 S. Congress Ave.
Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
A new strength gym called Home Barbell Club opened July 1 at 1900 E. Howard Lane, Pflugerville. Owner Jessie Contour said the the local gym focuses on powerlifting, weightlifting and strength training and is open 24 hours for members. Home Barbell Club also offers various classes for powerlifting and weightlifting. 512-593-2044. www.homebarbellclub.com.
AUSTIN, Texas — Shampoo, laundry detergent, toothbrushes and more are now available at a new hygiene closet in the Burnet Middle School Family Resource Center. The closet is the result of a partnership between Superior HealthPlan and Austin Voices for Education and Youth (AVEY). Families can make once-a-month visits to the closet, located at 8401 Hathaway Drive, to get needed items "on designated Superior HealthPlan Hygiene Days," an AVEY release said.
AUSTIN, Texas — We've all heard the warnings about excessive heat and how high temperatures can be dangerous for you. But it's not only you that can suffer the consequences of extreme heat: Your medicine cabinet isn't safe either. The CDC says drugs stored at high temperatures can quickly...
A medical disorder commonly found in babies, Hydrocephalus, has been detected in astronauts spending long periods of time in outer space. This disorder causes a pressure buildup of spinal fluid which can then cause brain damage and damage to the optic nerve.
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
(The Center Square) – Debate has raged across the country over mask requirements for school students, but new spending records show how much masks have cost taxpayers for a particular group of students at one district. In Texas, it became a legal battle when a federal judge overruled Gov....
Dustin David Scott made his final exit from the stage of life on July 6, 2022. Sadly, after recovering from addiction, his body finally succumbed to the effects of the disease of alcoholism. He was 41 years of age and lived in Georgetown, Texas. Dustin was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 25, 1981, to Amy and David Scott. He leaves behind his parents (Georgetown, Texas) and his two sisters and their families; Misty Scott Adair and John Adair and sons, Ian and Eliot (Georgetown, Texas), Jessica Scott Martin and Jon Martin and children, Billie Louise and Hiram (Chicago, Illinois), and grandfather, Sonny Anderson (Sonora, Texas). He also is survived by his treasured canine companion, Cash.
The city of Austin is looking for residents to apply for its crossing guard program. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Due to a severe crossing guard shortage, Austin Public Works is asking the community to help spread the word about the need for people to apply to the Safe Routes to School program.
Next Level Urgent Care-Crystal Falls will be opening a Leander location in September. (Courtesy Pexels) Next Level Urgent Care-Crystal Falls is preparing to open at 3725 Lakeline Blvd., Ste. C, Leander, on Sept. 14. Founded by Dr. Juliet Breeze in 2013, the Houston-based provider offers walk-in care for non-life-threatening illnesses...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin’s parks and the Greenbelt are wonderful places for a short adventure, Central Texas offers a number of exciting destinations for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Enchanted Rock provides a variety of climbing options, as well as camp sites and...
AUSTIN, Texas — Starbucks confirmed Friday that its store on Sixth Street and Congress Avenue will be closing in late August. The company said the location will be closing on Aug. 21, adding that it's part of the company's "standard course of business." "As part of Starbucks' standard course...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.40% for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the number one metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8%, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07% and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55%.
In July the Texas Council on Family Violence awarded $270,000 in grant money to 12 domestic violence agencies across texas, including three in Central Texas. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) In July the Texas Council on Family Violence awarded $270,000 in grant money to 12 domestic violence agencies across texas, including...
1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person suffered injuries after falling off a scooter and being struck by a car overnight in south Austin. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of East River Side Dr. near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail just before 2 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
