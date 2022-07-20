ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Ellie Mental Health to open clinic in Pflugerville

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new clinic called Ellie Mental Health will open Sept. 1 at 701 FM 685, Ste. 450, Pflugerville, within the North Forest Office Park. Ellie Mental Health is a national chain that started in 2015 in Minnesota,...

communityimpact.com

