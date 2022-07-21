ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Update: Auberry man killed in Highway 168 collision in Fresno County is identified

By Thaddeus Miller
A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday in a collision in the Fresno County foothills, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The coroner identified the 43-year-old man as Richard Lewis of Auberry who was on a 2001 Harley-Davidson traveling west on Highway 168 east of the roundabout in Prather before the fatal collision at about 7:30 a.m., CHP said.

A 2006 Toyota 4-Runner and a 2003 Chevrolet Express pulling a trailer were traveling east when the Toyota driver, a 43-year-old Auberry woman, prepared to turn left across the other lane, CHP said.

Officers have yet to determine why, but the motorcycle struck the rear of the Toyota, throwing Lewis into the roadway, CHP said.

The Chevy, which was driven by a 67-year-old Clovis man, then struck the motorcyclist, CHP said.

Neither of the drivers reported injuries, according to a news release.

Traffic was being controlled in the area west of Little Sandy Road, CHP said. The highway was down to one lane until it was fully re-opened at about 11:15 a.m.

