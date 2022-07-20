ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Man dies in St. Charles County crash

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles...

St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after kayak capsized on river

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Chesterfield Man Drowns While Kayaking

A Chesterfield man drowned in the Meramec River Thursday morning in a kayak incident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was kayaking on the Meramac River, downstream from the River Round Access Point around 10:30 a.m., when the kayak capsized and Krumnrey went under water and never resurfaced. His body was pulled from the water by his friend.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Serious Injury Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) 39 year old Albert D. Parham, of Springfield is in serious condition after a two vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in St. Francois County. Accident Reports state the accident occurred just before 1:00 on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road, when the car Parham was driving south crossed the center line, striking a pickup driven north by a 16 year old male juvenile of Farmington head on. Parham was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place and was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The juvenile, suffering minor injuries, was wearing a safety device.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Chesterfield man drowns in Meramec River Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Red Cross aids family after South City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 4100 block of Bingham at about 5 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story house showed heavy flames and was fully involved. The building was evacuated when residents became exposed to the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 teens arrested after officers fire shots at them in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens were arrested after officers fired shots at them in north St. Louis City Friday evening. The incident happened when Special Operations Detectives saw a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe driving carelessly in the 3800 block of Page at around 7:39 p.m. An initial investigation found the car was reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department the same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Squad car struck after Metro East chase ends in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night. Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.
SAUGET, IL
FOX 2

Man dies after running stop sign in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Tuesday morning after running a stop sign in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports Kamron Lenoir, 23, of Wentzville, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. on Route P at Guthrie Road.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Officer fires shot at gun-wielding teen in St. Louis, 2 arrested

ST. LOUIS – An officer fired a shot at a gun-wielding teen Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis. The investigation led to the arrests of two teenagers. Prior to the gunfire, police had noticed someone driving erratically in a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers later determined that vehicle had been reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County found human remains that have now been confirmed to belong to him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KMOV that the skeletal remains found in Madison County belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.
KMOV

Helicopter crashes into cornfield in Monroe County

HECKER, Ill. (KMOV) – A pilot was the only person aboard a helicopter that crashed in Monroe County. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave near Hecker, Illinois. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Teen arrested after shooting 17-year-old in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday. According to Lincoln County deputies, Christopher Smith allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy in the back of the head just past 1:30 a.m.in the 200 block of Goodwood Farms Drive. Smith,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after squad car was hit in Sauget chase

The man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. Local woman creates app to make it easier for Missourians to get gas tax reimbursement. Tammi Hilton created the NoMoGasTax app, which is supposed to streamline the process of submitting receipts and getting money from the state for part of the sales tax.
SAUGET, IL

