FKA twigs stans on TikTok had a minor meltdown last month when the pop auteur shared a clip of her making out with Arón Piper, the Spanish heartthrob who acts in Netflix's Elite. Since the clip was soundtracked by twigs' excellent new song "killer," it was logical to assume that the PDA was in service of a new music video. And that's just what's been delivered today, directed by Yoann Lemoine. We see footage of twigs and Piper enjoy their, uh extremely potent chemistry on the sandy shores intercut with twigs' reliably sensational dance moves. Check it out above.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO