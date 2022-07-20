ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona and Sevilla in two-way transfer battle to sign Tottenham flop Reguilon after being left out of pre-season

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BARCELONA and Sevilla are in a two-way transfer battle to sign Tottenham flop Sergio Reguilon, according to reports.

The defender, 25, was left out of their pre-season tour in South Korea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWnaN_0gmMWLAa00
Sergio Reguilon could be on his way back to Spain this summer Credit: Getty

And he is clearly not part of Antonio Conte's long-term plans in North London.

The Spaniard wants to find a new club before the transfer window closes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a return to Sevilla could be on the cards.

Reguilon spent the 2019-20 season on loan at the club from Real Madrid before joining Spurs in September 2020 for £27million.

Despite making 67 appearances - including 52 in the Premier League - over the past two seasons, he looks set to be snubbed for the new campaign with Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies preferred.

There has been suggestions Sevilla could not afford a deal, with Tottenham said to be demanding between £17m and £25m for the full-back, who earns around £50,000 per week.

However, a loan move could be done instead, especially when Jules Kounde's £55m transfer to Chelsea goes through.

The report add Reguilon has told friends he is closing in on a move to Sevilla.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But should the Spanish side be unable to afford him, LaLiga rivals Barcelona could be set to pounce - despite Reguilon coming through the ranks at Real Madrid.

The Nou Camp giants are also keen on Marcos Alonso but may switch their attention to Reguilon after he was reportedly offered by his agent.

Barca officially added Robert Lewandowski to their list of summer signings on Tuesday after the arrivals of Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sevilla#Real Madrid#Tottenham#Spaniard#Spurs#Spanish#Nou Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Watch Zinchenko sing Arsenal initiation song as he is given Teletubbies nickname after first training session

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO serenaded his new Arsenal team-mates by belting out disco classic 'It's Friday then' for his initiation song. The Ukrainian star, 25, joined the Gunners yesterday in a £32million deal from Manchester City. And Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale posted footage of Zinchenko's initiation song to his Instagram account.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
616K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy