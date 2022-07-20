ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heartbreaking moment neighbour reveals how she desperately tried to save three children from a horror house fire: 'My babies are inside'

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A neighbour has revealed how she desperately tried to save three children who died in a horrific house fire in remote Western Australia.

Fire crews rushed to Anderson Street in Port Hedland, 1,500km north of Perth, about 4.45pm on Tuesday after witnesses reported a home was up in flames.

They battled to get the inferno under control for 30 minutes, but found the bodies of three children in the wreckage.

The youngest was just five months old, while the others are a boy aged seven and a girl aged 10.

A neighbour named Jess, still reeling from the traumatic episode, said she and other locals tried to rescue the children.

'We had to get out, the smoke was too much. The fire was [too], you could feel the heat and everything was cracking. The fire was intense, the smoke was intense, the smell was intense and it choked you,' she told 7News.

'I couldn't go in there any more than a few seconds.'

Jess also opened up about how she heard the children's mother say they were trapped inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFvSy_0gmMWFsE00
Fire crews rushed to Anderson Street in Port Hedland, 1,500km north of Perth, about 4.45pm on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHiYH_0gmMWFsE00
Tributes were left for the children (pictured) in the grief-stricken town in remote WA

'The mother was out on the driveway and she said her babies were in there.'

The mother has since been taken into custody and is assisting police as part of a criminal investigation.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Allan Adams was emotional as he held a press conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation.

Mr Adams said there are 'many questions as to the events leading up to this incident' that he is not yet comfortable to speak further on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGot1_0gmMWFsE00
Western Australian Police rushed to the scene when witnesses reported a home was up in flames
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzVfu_0gmMWFsE00
Police tape cordoned off the street after the tragic house fire on Tuesday (pictured) 

'We will be looking back to see if there were any opportunities for this to have been prevented,' he said. '(We will) deconstruct all the events leading up to the fire.'

The children's mother is now undergoing medical treatment as a result of the fire.

Mr Adams said each of the children's fathers have been notified of the tragedy.

Port Hedland mayor Peter Carter said his tight knit community is grieving the loss but will 'rally' to support the family.

'It's early days yet, we don't know exactly how or why this thing has happened, police are still doing their investigation,' he said.

'My condolences go to the family and the community. Hedland is a beautiful community and they will rally behind the people who need it at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zhkuq_0gmMWFsE00
A neighbour named Jess has revealed how she and other locals tried to rescue the children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24v2ep_0gmMWFsE00
The remote town of 14,300 people is located on the northern WA coast about 1,500km north of Perth (file image) 

'This is just unprecedented, I'm lost for words I really am, this just doesn't happen. It's gut-wrenching.'

The street was teeming with police and paramedics following the blaze as police tape cordoned off the area hundreds of metres away from the scene.

Regional energy provider Horizon was also called to the destroyed home.

'Local police, including detectives, remain at the scene tonight and specialist investigators from the Major Crime Division and Forensics will travel to Port Hedland to continue investigations,' police said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

