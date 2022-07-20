ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Little League All-Stars: Douglas Majors baseball & Willcox 8-10 softball reach state semifinals

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunnyside 50/70 Baseball: Nogales Host Team (Nogales: July 22-28) Nogales Juniors Baseball (Bend, Oregon: Aug. 3-11) Nogales Seniors Baseball (Oakland: July 20-27) Thornydale Juniors Softball: Marana Host Team (Arthur Pack: July 22-28) TUESDAY, JULY 19. STATE 8-10 BASEBALL: MESA (D-7) Nogales 9, Rincon 1 (Elimination) Top Rincon performer:. C...

allsportstucson.com

