This article, Marvel Finally Reveals MCU Phase 5 Schedule, Gives First Phase 6 Details, originally appeared on CNET.com. The next two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were fully revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, with a few hints about what lies beyond too. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO