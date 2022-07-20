Journey to kick off Mid-State Fair – See the daily schedule

Journey with special guest Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters set to perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.

Journey

Ticket prices for the show are $38, $58, $98 and $133 for reserved seating and $133 for pit/standing section online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Cutting Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion

9 a.m.

Dairy Goat Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Dairy Goat Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pygmy Goat Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pygmy Goat Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Small Animal Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Career Fair @ Stockyard

3:30 p.m.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Gate

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Eggs – Live Judging @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Splish Splash @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Spanky Paul Band @ Mission Square Stage

Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

7:30 p.m.

Journey w/ Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

9 p.m.