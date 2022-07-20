ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Journey to kick off Mid-State Fair – See the daily schedule

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago

Journey with special guest Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters set to perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207Aec_0gmMTPYt00
Journey

Ticket prices for the show are $38, $58, $98 and $133 for reserved seating and $133 for pit/standing section online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

  • Cutting Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion

9 a.m.

  • Dairy Goat Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Dairy Goat Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Pygmy Goat Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Pygmy Goat Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Small Animal Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Career Fair @ Stockyard

3:30 p.m.

  • Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Gate

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Eggs – Live Judging @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Public Contest – Splish Splash @ Headliner Stage
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • Spanky Paul Band @ Mission Square Stage
  • Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Journey w/ Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
  • Live Music @ The Silo

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

