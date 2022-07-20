ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Faze Clan E-Sports Group Goes Public Through SPAC Deal

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8V3l_0gmMTHkJ00

Esports organization Faze Clan went public on July 20 and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FAZE.

Faze Clan said it had completed a business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (BRPM) - Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Report, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial (RILY) - Get B. Riley Financial Inc. Report.

The company reaches more than 500 million followers with a variety of entertainment, including video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of gaming tournaments.

"This is a landmark event for gaming culture and Gen Z, as Faze Clan becomes the first Gen Z native brand to go public," Chief Executive Lee Trink said in a statement.

"It provides us the access to capital and global profile to enable our long-term growth objectives, and for the first time gives our fans the opportunity to own a part of our future."

'Faze Will Continue to Use its Voice'

As this generation rises to economic power and influence, Trink said, "Faze will continue to use its voice to pioneer and innovate at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and culture."

The company's roster of more than 100 personalities consists of content creators, esports professionals, gamers, and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler “Faze K1” Murray, Lebron “Faze Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “Faze Boat” and Snoop Dogg aka “Faze Snoop.”

Faze Clan's gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams that have won 35 world championships.

The board at Faze Clan includes, among others, Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr., the rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and entrepreneur; and Ross Levinsohn, chairman and CEO of the Arena Group (AREN) - Get The Arena Group Holdings Inc. Report, which owns TheStreet.com and operates SI.com.

Skadden, Arps, State, Meagher & Flom was legal adviser to Faze Clan. White & Case provided legal advice to the B. Riley SPAC.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Netflix Pins its Hopes on Old Business Model

Netflix has released its second-quarter earnings, and CEO Reed Hastings can console himself that at least it wasn’t as bad as the first quarter. The streaming service lost 970,000 paid subscribers during the second quarter, which isn’t great. But the company had anticipated losing 2 million customers, so from its perspective, things could be worse. As a result, revenues rose, as we noted recently, 8.6% from last year to $7.97 billion.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Musk Draws Shock and Sympathy on Reddit After Tesla Sold Bitcoins

It's an understatement to say that Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report July 20 announcement that the company had sold off most of its bitcoin caused a shock in the crypto industry. The Austin manufacturer of premium electric vehicles and its charismatic chief executive, Elon Musk, gave cryptocurrencies, and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy