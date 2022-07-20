Raiders Season ends in Districts

The Riverton City Council spent most of its Tuesday night meeting in Executive Session with City Attorney Rick Sollars joining the mayor and councilors. Under discussion, according to Mayor Richard Gard who spoke Wednesday on WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program, was starting the replacement process for City Administrator Tony Tolstedt who is resigning the first week of August, and the question of a Strong City Council versus a Strong Mayor form of city government. Without going into specifics. Gard said the city government under his administration for 3.5 years has been with a strong city council format. He said that has gone well, and that system would continue. Gard was an advocate of the strong mayor format but following Tuesday’s discussion, that appears to be off of the table.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO