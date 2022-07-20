ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Raiders Season ends in Districts

wrrnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Green River- The Riverton Raiders’ season came to an end on Tuesday losing two games in the district tournament. In game one the raiders fell to Powell by a final of 12-2. The Raiders struggled to get anything...

wrrnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrrnetwork.com

Trash Pandas and Dirtbags continue to grow in tournaments

CASPER – While the Lander little league softball league was having their State Championship tournament over the weekend there were also two local travel teams that found their way up to Casper to participate in a tournament. Both teams, the Trash Pandas and the Dirtbags, were coming off their...
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

UW McNair Scholars to Present Research Projects Aug. 4; Two local students involved

One of the University of Wyoming’s longest-running student-led research programs will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month. Thirteen undergraduate students will present meaningful individual work during UW’s annual McNair Scholars Research Symposium Thursday, Aug. 4 including two Riverton students (see list below). To help mark the program’s 30th...
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Shirley Mae Latinis

Shirley Mae Latinis passed away on July 18, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness. Center in Riverton, Wyoming. She lived in Lander, Wyoming for over 53 years. She was. born on May 24, 1938 to Dewaine and Margaret Saunders in Interior, South Dakota. She. was one of five children.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

CWC Summer Students had a blast in the Wind River Canyon

Director of Residential and Student Life at Central Wyoming College, Scott McFarland, took a shuttle full of students White Water rafting through the Wind River Canyon this summer. It was an activity of the CWC Student Senate to keep summer students engaged during the slower summer time. The Senate also sponsored movies including Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion among their activities. In a written report to the Trustees that was delivered at Wednesday night’s meeting on campus, McFarland also reported the campus housing is now gearing up for arriving fall students in just a few weeks.
RIVERTON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, WY
Sports
City
Powell, WY
Green River, WY
Sports
City
Riverton, WY
City
Green River, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
wrrnetwork.com

Debates to be Live Streamed and Broadcast on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio

WyomingPBS based at Central Wyoming College is hosting a series of debates during the 2022 Primary Election season. Qualified Republican candidates running for the office of Wyoming Governor have been invited to participate in a debate Thursday July 28th beginning at 7pm at the Central Wyoming College Peck Theater, located in Riverton, Wyoming. Panelists asking questions of the candidates include Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Maggie Mullen from Wyofile, and Steve Peck from WyomingPBS. Former WyomingPBS public affairs producer Craig Blumenshine will moderate the debate.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

FCSO Blotter: Rash of Vehicle Breakins, Thefts Reported; Hayfield Sabotage Alleged; Dog Bites

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 53 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 17 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Eight individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current population of 197 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 195 are being held in Lander and two inmates are being housed outside of the facility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

City of Lander Residents May Resume Regular Water Usage

The City of Lander would like to let residents know that the part at the Water Treatment Plant has been repaired and we are now starting to operate at full capacity. We thank the community for their water conservation efforts while repairs were being made. As a community, the schools, parks, and residents saved 1 million gallons of water over the course of 24 hours following the water conservation announcement.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton to retain “strong council” form of City Governance

The Riverton City Council spent most of its Tuesday night meeting in Executive Session with City Attorney Rick Sollars joining the mayor and councilors. Under discussion, according to Mayor Richard Gard who spoke Wednesday on WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program, was starting the replacement process for City Administrator Tony Tolstedt who is resigning the first week of August, and the question of a Strong City Council versus a Strong Mayor form of city government. Without going into specifics. Gard said the city government under his administration for 3.5 years has been with a strong city council format. He said that has gone well, and that system would continue. Gard was an advocate of the strong mayor format but following Tuesday’s discussion, that appears to be off of the table.
RIVERTON, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cox

Comments / 0

Community Policy