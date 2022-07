Despite receiving critical acclaim upon its release, it's been extremely hard to evaluate a game like "Halo Infinite." On one hand, its campaign mode surely doesn't disappoint, featuring a really poignant ending that ties up several loose threads and hints at where the series could go next. On the other hand, according to fans, the game also feels a bit incomplete in some ways. For instance, "Halo Infinite" shipped without a number of modes that fans had come to expect. Among these is a co-op campaign mode, a staple of the series and one of the more alluring features that was supposed to be included at some point in time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO