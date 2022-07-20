Here's Where To Get The Best Hot Dog In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

Mashed determined where you can get the best hot dog in each state. The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

According to the website , the best hot dog in all of Texas comes from Sumo Shack in Dallas. The website explains what makes this eatery's hot dogs so special:

"When driving through Dallas, there are several things you might expect to see: ten-gallon hats, Cowboys jerseys, and enough signs advertising barbecue to make your head spin. Something that would jarringly stand out like a sore thumb, on the other hand, would definitely have to do with sumo wrestling. But, that's what makes Sumo Shack such a unique oasis-like restaurant.

A hot dog with a wild Japanese twist is exactly what your appetite craves. Their beef Tokyo dog whisks you away to Japan with bonito flakes, nori, scallion, sesame seeds, caramelized onion, and kewpie mayo. It's a frank so insanely packed with a Asian flavors you'll forget you're still in the states."

Click here to check out the full list.