Uvalde, TX

Uvalde superintendent recommends firing Police Chief Arredondo

By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (AP) — Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students. The South...

cbsaustin.com

