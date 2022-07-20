ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Origin Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide $5K to Replace Senior’s AC System

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By1U3_0gmMRjKx00

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Valerie Seals, 63, of Jackson, Mississippi, was ecstatic when she moved into her house 18 years ago. Over the years, her central air-conditioning (AC) system deteriorated, and it was tough finding the funds to replace it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005758/en/

A Mississippi woman received more than $5,000 in funds from Origin Bank and FHLB Dallas to replace the central air conditioning system in her Jackson, Mississippi, home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through connections at Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast, Ms. Seals found out about the Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP), an offering from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) that provides funding for home repairs and modifications for income-qualified special needs households. The funds are awarded through FHLB Dallas’ participating member financial institutions like Origin Bank.

Ms. Seals was awarded $5,496 in SNAP funds — enough to fund a new central AC system.

“I just really appreciate the SNAP program for getting me the AC system,” Ms. Seals said. “I don’t know what I would have done had it not been for the program. It was by the grace of God.”

Shelia Grayson, vice president, CRA and community development officer at Origin Bank, said the bank is committed to helping residents in its community have safe homes to live in.

“We’re fortunate to work with FHLB Dallas to make sure that homes of special needs, income-qualified residents in the communities we serve receive repairs that are vital for a person’s health, safety and well-being,” Ms. Grayson said. “We’re thankful for the SNAP program and what it has done for people like Ms. Seals.”

FHLB Dallas set aside $1.5 million of its 2022 Affordable Housing Program funds for SNAP grants. The maximum SNAP award per household is $8,000.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Origin Bank and their commitment to use SNAP as a means to help residents in their communities with much-needed home repairs,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

To learn more about SNAP, visit fhlb.com/snap .

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 45 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $62.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005758/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com

(214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: MISSISSIPPI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER OTHER PHILANTHROPY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 07/20/2022 11:48 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 11:48 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centerforhealthjournalism.org

What are the causes and consequences of Mississippi’s rampant evictions?

Mississippi is one of the most eviction-friendly states in the nation. Jackson, its capital, is frequently touted as having one of the highest eviction rates of any city in the U.S. In repeated Census Household Pulse Surveys, the state lingers at the peaks of housing insecurity, missed rent payments, and likelihood of foreclosure.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Watch out - Jackson, MS incident may go national

Because Jackson literally has nothing worth stealing, criminals from Jackson have made it a habit to go into neighboring suburbs. Some of those suburbs have police forces that will chase suspects into Jackson - because once they get to Jackson, they feel safe with JPD and if they do get caught, Soros judges and DAs.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

What’s your prediction on Mississippi’s SWAC football’s 2022 season?

As SWAC media day wrapped up on Thursday, many fans are eager for the season to begin in September. VDN would like to know your prediction on the local SWAC teams. Mississippi has three SWAC teams: Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University and Jackson State University. Each is confident about the upcoming season.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Houston, MS
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
State
Arkansas State
WJTV 12

“Increased demand” causes long waitlist for JSU campus housing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) hosted a Back-to-School Virtual Town Hall this week to answer questions about the Fall 2022 semester and provide information on housing, financial aid, and academic advising. Move-In Day for JSU students will be Saturday, August 13. The Town Hall was moderated...
JACKSON, MS
wfxrtv.com

Mistrust lingers in Black communities amid 988 launch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — On a few occasions, Sitaniel Wimbley’s mother grew manic in her front yard. When neighbors were met with screaming and cursing on their street in Natchez, Mississippi, they would dial 911. An officer would arrive to collect Wimbley’s mother, who battled chronic bipolar schizophrenia....
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Error leads to high water bills for Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Jackson officials provided an update on soaring water bill issues that are frustrating many Jackson neighbors. Over 1,400 neighbors received water bills for the month of July that were hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, over their usual bill. Water and Sewer Business Administration Project Manager Mike Secor attributed […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Better Men Society honor founder/former leader

JACKSON, Miss. — A community organization honored its former leader who fell victim to gun violence. Robert Davis was shot and killed in Pearl in May. He was the founder of Better Men Society. The community organization is working to reach youth in Jackson to help prevent gun violence.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mississippi Gulf Coast#North Louisiana#Origin Bank#Ac System#Habitat#Cra
WJTV 12

Roll out your RVs! SWAC fans host annual RV round-up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee hosted their third annual RV SWAC Round-Up on Friday, July 22. Participants who attended or represented historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) lined up with their RV’s starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Leaders with the SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee wanted to bring together […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Backpack giveaway: How one group is giving back to Jackson students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Magnolia Medical Foundation hosted a kindergarten through 5th grade backpack giveaway on Friday, July 22 in Jackson. Leaders with the Magnolia Medical Foundation wanted to host a final event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. Erica Thompson, founder and executive director at Magnolia Medical Foundation, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Where people in Jackson are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jackson, MS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Jackson between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Rankin County local helps Waste Management workers in a unique and simple way

A Rankin County local is inspiring her community to consider garbage men and city workers during these dangerously hot summer days. Mississippi is currently in the midst of a blazing summer and it’s no surprise that the climbing temperatures are affecting workers. On July 21, a heat advisory for Vicksburg, MS, was put in effect until 7 p.m. July 22, with a heat index of 105°F to 109°F.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
Vicksburg Post

SHAKE IT DOWN: Ritz on the River 2022 brings Motown to Vicksburg

The 9th annual Ritz on the River was held on Thursday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The catered dinner and concert was attended by more than 400 people, many dressed for the ‘Motown’ theme. The Executive Director of the VCC, Erin Southard, was very pleased with the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood leaders approve plans for Aldi grocery store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Aldi grocery store could soon open in the City of Flowood. John Rounsaville, Director of Economic Development in Flowood, told WJTV 12 News that the company purchased property in Flowood. Aldi also submitted plans for a location in the city. Rounsaville said those plans were approved by the city. Officials […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Retiree creates inner city garden to feed neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson woman is on a mission to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to her neighbors, taking on the task by buying an overgrown lot on her street and planting a garden. The retiree is now feeding the elderly and other residents and hoping to inspire the start of more gardens in the inner city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor: Police didn’t kill postal worker, Brandon Andrews did

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says his officers are not responsible for the death of a Jackson mailman Thursday, absolving his police force of any wrongdoing after chasing a suspect into Jackson for speeding. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman that passed away yesterday,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MSDH will offer free at-home tests starting next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free at-home COVID tests starting on Monday, July 25. Each family has access to eight tests (four packages) of the BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note is needed. MSDH also stated that these...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Brandon announces location of first liquor store

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – The city of Brandon’s first liquor store location has been revealed. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the future business is under construction on the north side of Highway 80 (Government Street) close to I-20, Exit 56. The lot is located between the Waffle House...
BRANDON, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy