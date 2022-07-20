Origin Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide $5K to Replace Senior’s AC System

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Valerie Seals, 63, of Jackson, Mississippi, was ecstatic when she moved into her house 18 years ago. Over the years, her central air-conditioning (AC) system deteriorated, and it was tough finding the funds to replace it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005758/en/

A Mississippi woman received more than $5,000 in funds from Origin Bank and FHLB Dallas to replace the central air conditioning system in her Jackson, Mississippi, home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through connections at Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast, Ms. Seals found out about the Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP), an offering from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) that provides funding for home repairs and modifications for income-qualified special needs households. The funds are awarded through FHLB Dallas’ participating member financial institutions like Origin Bank.

Ms. Seals was awarded $5,496 in SNAP funds — enough to fund a new central AC system.

“I just really appreciate the SNAP program for getting me the AC system,” Ms. Seals said. “I don’t know what I would have done had it not been for the program. It was by the grace of God.”

Shelia Grayson, vice president, CRA and community development officer at Origin Bank, said the bank is committed to helping residents in its community have safe homes to live in.

“We’re fortunate to work with FHLB Dallas to make sure that homes of special needs, income-qualified residents in the communities we serve receive repairs that are vital for a person’s health, safety and well-being,” Ms. Grayson said. “We’re thankful for the SNAP program and what it has done for people like Ms. Seals.”

FHLB Dallas set aside $1.5 million of its 2022 Affordable Housing Program funds for SNAP grants. The maximum SNAP award per household is $8,000.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Origin Bank and their commitment to use SNAP as a means to help residents in their communities with much-needed home repairs,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

To learn more about SNAP, visit fhlb.com/snap .

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 45 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $62.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005758/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com

(214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: MISSISSIPPI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER OTHER PHILANTHROPY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 07/20/2022 11:48 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 11:48 AM