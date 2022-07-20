ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead after prosecutors determined the shooter fired in self-defense.

The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store, which was against the establishment’s policies, according to the district attorney.

The two men argued and Nolden called his supervisor, Enoch Wilson, and asked for additional security. Authorities said when Lorenzo squared up for a fight, it’s believed Nolden used pepper spray on him and then followed Lorenzo out of the store into the parking lot.

Wilson arrived, saw Nolden following Lorenzo and ran after Lorenzo, bringing him the the ground.

Prosecutors said Lorenzo produced a handgun and blindly fired a shot, which struck and killed Nolden who was nearby. Lorenzo then fired the gun at Wilson, who was not hit, officials said. Wilson then fired his gun at Lorenzo, killing him.

“Wilson could only use deadly force against Lorenzo if he reasonably believed that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others,” District Attorney John Chisholm said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter,” Chisholm said.

