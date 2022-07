BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO