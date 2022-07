JAMESTOWN – The weekend will be warm and muggy across Western New York. Mainly dry weather is expected for Saturday, with showers and storms returning for Sunday. Saturday will feature mainly dry weather, although it will be quite warm and humid with highs in the mid-80’s and dew points in the low to mid-60’s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible across inland areas away from the lakes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO