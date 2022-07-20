ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Running Back Shaun Shivers Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago
Indiana running back Shaun Shivers was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents this award to the nation's top college running back.

Shivers is one of 74 preseason candidates, joining fellow Big Ten running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi of Wisconsin, Jarek Broussard of Michigan State, Chase Brown of Illinois, Blake Corum of Michigan, TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, Evan Hull of Northwestern, Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota and Keyvone Lee of Penn State.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will trim the list to 10 semifinalists in November, and the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will name its three finalists later that month. The winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards in December.

Shivers transferred to Indiana this offseason after spending his first four years of college at Auburn. The 5-foot-7, 190-pound Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native was an immediate contributor for Auburn during his freshman season, rushing 70 times for 371 yards and three touchdowns. From 2018 to 2021, Shivers totaled 201 carries for 1,020 yards – a 5.1 yards per carry average – with eight rushing touchdowns.

"I feel like I run harder than most guys," Shivers said in his introductory press conference at Indiana. "I run down hill, I get vertical, I can break tackles. I can do the same things as those guys so why not me? Why can’t I be the featured running back?”

His role as a ball-carrier decreased during his senior season, as Shivers was utilized more as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In 2021, he caught 22 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown, good for 7.4 yards per reception. Shivers also saw action on special teams at times, returning 14 kicks for 233 yards.

Shivers joins head coach Tom Allen's Hoosiers with an opportunity to win the starting job from day one. Indiana's top four running backs from 2021 are all gone, including starter Stephen Carr. This leaves Charlie Spegal as Indiana's top returning tailback with 19 carries for 62 yards last season. Allen also brought in transfer running back Josh Henderson from North Carolina, who will compete for touches.

With Deland McCullough's departure to Notre Dame, Craig Johnson takes over as Indiana's running backs coach. Johnson coached running backs for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2019, and Shivers is excited to learn from an NFL coaching veteran.

"[Johnson] knows the ways for us to do things as a running back and get us going," Shivers said. "He knows what it takes to get to the next level."

HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

