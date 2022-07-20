Kansas corrections system grapples with 22.6% vacancy rate among uniformed prison staff
By Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
lawrencekstimes.com
3 days ago
TOPEKA — Operations at the Lansing Correctional Facility were expected Wednesday to return to normal following lockdown of inmates and deployment of a tactical team and officers from other prisons to quell a melee in the maximum-security unit, state officials said. Violence erupted among inmates Friday night in...
Every registered voter may cast their ballot in the Aug. 2 election — it is a primary, but there is a constitutional amendment question on the ballot that means all voters, even those who are unaffiliated or registered as Libertarians, may vote. But voters in the first Douglas County...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks...
TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab violated state open records law when he ordered a software vendor to disable the ability to produce a public record, the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled on Friday. The ruling is the latest victory for Davis Hammet, a voting rights advocate,...
The Kansas primary election is on Aug. 2, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail, or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare for the Kansas primary. How do I check my...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election. Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal. “Over the next few weeks, I’m […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment charging a Kansas cattleman with multiple alleged financial crimes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, KS was indicted on one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations […]
A new grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation will fund free online Russian language courses for Kansas high school students. Ani Kokobobo, a University of Kansas researcher, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason the classes are necessary. High school students who sign up will learn the basics of speaking Russian but will also explore the country’s history, culture and politics.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA — A new task force is focusing on ways communities can better prevent, respond and recover from wildfires. The formation of the group is a response to the many parts of Kansas struck by major wildfires within the past 10 years. The financial losses and threats to the safety of Kansas residents led the governor to establish the task force to take a comprehensive look at what can be done to mitigate the apparent threats.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal court case filed this week in Kansas details a conspiracy by North Korean “ransomware actors” that included hacking and defrauding a Kansas medical provider. According to federal court documents, an agent working on the FBI Kansas City Division’s Cyber Crimes Task...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
Evergy Kansas Central, the utility’s subsidiary serving the KVOE listening area and most of eastern Kansas, has to pay the state $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says Evergy Kansas Central, then known as Westar, sponsored and approved warranties that...
Did you know there's no jail in Kansas City, Missouri? At least not one operated by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department where arrestees will be held. There is the Jackson County Detention Center which is in Kansas City, but if you're arrested by the City you're not going to that jail.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
The future of abortion rights in Kansas will be determined by the Aug. 2 election, but due to the interconnected nature of many other social ideas, it won’t be the only right hanging in the balance, panelists said during a conversation Thursday. The event, which was moderated by Aileen...
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A central Kansas judge says the case against two men accused of stealing cattle can move forward. Ruben Lopez-Lupercia and Axel Gomez-Saldana appeared in a Pawnee County court on Wednesday each facing one count of felony theft. The Pawnee County Attorney said last December, the men...
OLATHE, Kan. — Employees at the Johnson County Administration Building were left in the dark when the power went out Thursday. Hours later the county said the power was still out and it did not know what caused the outage. County leaders also aren’t sure when power will be restored.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
