Lansing, KS

Kansas corrections system grapples with 22.6% vacancy rate among uniformed prison staff

By Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago

TOPEKA — Operations at the Lansing Correctional Facility were expected Wednesday to return to normal following lockdown of inmates and deployment of a tactical team and officers from other prisons to quell a melee in the maximum-security unit, state officials said. Violence erupted among inmates Friday night in...

Comments / 2

Debbie Wallace
3d ago

Can't blame anyone for not wanting to putt themselves mentally and physically at risk for this job. The systems coddle the criminals and give them too many perks that cost the taxpayers. It's prison and not a vacation location. The money wasted on TV, cable, satellite, computers, internet, unnecessary medical, etc etc should be paid to the people working there.

