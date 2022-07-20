Request for Proposals for the Build-Out, Operation, and Management of Future Terminal Concessions at the Texarkana Regional Airport
The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority (“Authority”) invites sealed written proposals from experienced and qualified proposers to finance, design, build-out, operate, and manage high-quality and viable concessions in the public and sterile areas of the future passenger terminal at the Texarkana Regional Airport (“Airport”). With the terminal on schedule to be complete...txktoday.com
Comments / 0