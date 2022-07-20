Grand fryer chicken raises $750

One local non-profit will raise funds to purchase a new K-9 for the Hamilton Police Department. “With the funds raised at this event, we are going to buy a K-9. It will be a narcotics K-9 and if we get to our goal, which we’re hoping we will reach, we will also be paying for the training that is needed between the K-9 and the handler, and hopefully, we will be able to buy safety vests along with that. We are at about 70 percent to our goal right now,” said Janet Hickman, founder, Critters & Cruisers Foundation and organizer of the Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO