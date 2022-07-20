ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Grand fryer chicken raises $750

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand champion fryer chicken exhibited by Aurora Zimmerman of the Liberty Livestock 4-H Club raised...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Kids & aggies the focus at Saturday’s Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Kids and agriculture were the focus at Saturday’s annual Kids Market at the Clinton County Farmers Market as well as Clinton County Farm Bureau Day. The weekly Farmers Market was abuzz with activity as youths and regular vendors set up shop with their homemade treats, crops, plants and crafts.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Kids and seahorses go together

Eli Massey displays a marbleized seahorse he made this week at Family Craft Night at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library. At Family Craft Night this week at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 7-year-old Eli Massey makes a marbleized seahorse. A key component is shaving cream, shown in the disposable pan. The craft activity was facilitated by the library’s children’s specialist staffer Sarah Rogers Hackney.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Wilmington, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Clinton, OH
Wilmington, OH
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, OH
dayton.com

Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise-In to raise funds for new police K-9

One local non-profit will raise funds to purchase a new K-9 for the Hamilton Police Department. “With the funds raised at this event, we are going to buy a K-9. It will be a narcotics K-9 and if we get to our goal, which we’re hoping we will reach, we will also be paying for the training that is needed between the K-9 and the handler, and hopefully, we will be able to buy safety vests along with that. We are at about 70 percent to our goal right now,” said Janet Hickman, founder, Critters & Cruisers Foundation and organizer of the Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show.
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand market beef receives $1,125

The grand champion market beef entry of Wyatt Zurface of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club received a $1,125 premium. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, American Equipment Service, Bush Auto Place, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Alexander Show Feeds, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Allen Motors LLC, Frank and Amy Justice, AG EX Construction, McConnell Veterinary Services, Sue-Terre’s Food Affair, Charles and Sherry Knisley, Barton Farms, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Charles and Sherry Knisley, Jeremy and Melissa Rolfe, Connie Miller, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., David Campbell Insurance, and Sunrise Cooperative Inc.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Grand Champion#Charity#Legacy One Realty#First State Bank#Collett Propane Inc#D E Equipment Co
oxfordobserver.org

Health inspectors find problems at three local eateries

The Butler County General Health District conducted five health inspections within the past week at local restaurants and at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. The health inspector noted critical violations at three establishments. Mr. BBQ, 5174 College Corner Pike, received a clean inspection with no violations. On July 19, the district also...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Recent drownings remind us it's dangerous to swim in local rivers

Three people have drowned in local rivers this month — two in the Great Miami and one in Buck Creek. Low head dams have made Ohio's rivers more hazardous in general but they can also be dangerous because of what's under the water. Rivers can be deeper than expected and downed trees and branches, or strainers, can trap people underwater.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dailyadvent.com

Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking

Combined ShapeCaption The city has purchased dozens of properties along North Second and North Third streets just off Black Street east of the Spooky Nook at Champion Mill. All of the properties recently purchased, and the ones the city purchased in the early 2000s for a different project, will be razed...
HAMILTON, OH
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the fellowship hall of the church — the third grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there's plenty of things to do, including music festivals, pet adoption events, races and more. Whether you want to dance at Paul Brown Stadium or relax with a beer and celebrate Christmas in July, there's for sure something for you to enjoy this weekend. Here are the top nine events happening around the Tri-State this weekend:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

550 Daniel Ct. LOCATED IN EASTGATE AREA

Now Leasing - Brand New 2-story Condo! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, modern design, stainless steel appliances. This condo has a spacious open floor plan with 9' ceilings, great natural lighting, large private patio, walk-in closet, luxury flooring, washer & dryer hookups, fireplace, high energy efficient utilities, pet friendly with restrictions, West Clermont School District, 1/2 mile from I-275, centrally located and minuets from all restaurants, entertaining and shopping without the traffic!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy