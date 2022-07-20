Grand fryer chicken raises $750

The grand champion market beef entry of Wyatt Zurface of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club received a $1,125 premium. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, American Equipment Service, Bush Auto Place, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Alexander Show Feeds, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Allen Motors LLC, Frank and Amy Justice, AG EX Construction, McConnell Veterinary Services, Sue-Terre’s Food Affair, Charles and Sherry Knisley, Barton Farms, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Charles and Sherry Knisley, Jeremy and Melissa Rolfe, Connie Miller, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., David Campbell Insurance, and Sunrise Cooperative Inc.
Comments / 0