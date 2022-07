YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Chances for thunderstorms will be largely confined to higher terrain. areas of north/east/southeast Arizona today. Well above normal temperatures will continue today with highs of 110 to 115 degrees in Phoenix and the lower deserts along with moderate to high heat risk. Moisture will begin to increase across the region this weekend leading to slightly cooler temperatures as storm chances gradually increase. Storm chances dramatically increase Sunday into early next week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall amounts across the area.

YUMA, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO