NFL's New York Giants to use 1980s-90s throwback uniforms twice in 2022

July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Giants will wear throwback 1980s and 1990s uniforms for two games this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Giants players will wear modernized versions of the uniforms the team wore when they won their first two Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991.

The wardrobe kit includes a navy secondary helmet, with "Giants" on the side. The Nike tops and pants are blue with white and red trim.

"Once a Giant, always a Giant," a quote from late Giants owner Wellington Mara, is stitched inside the collar of the jerseys.

The team will first sport the gear for an Oct. 2 home game against the Chicago Bears. They will return to the alternate threads when they host the Washington Commanders on Dec. 4 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium also will feature throwback branding for those games. That branding will include a Super Bowl XXI end zone design and wall wraps around that field, which will "match the aesthetics at the time," the Giants said in a news release.

"This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans," current Giants co-owner John Mara said.

"Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise's history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again."

The Giants also added the throwback-style jerseys to their team store Wednesday morning. The NFC East franchise wore the jerseys from 1980-1999.

The New England Patriots will host the Giants for their first preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They will start the regular season with a game against the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.