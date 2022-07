It’s always nice to have a spare car for those “what if” moments, like when you wake up to go to work and your vehicle won’t start. However, letting a car sit for long periods can have negative effects on it, and you might find yourself with two dead cars. The good news is that with the right maintenance and preparation, you can leave your car sitting for a while without fear of doing permanent damage to it. But exactly how long can a car stay parked without driving it?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO