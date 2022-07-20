ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Charles Johnson, Super Bowl champion wide receiver, dies aged 50

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7hNS_0gmMLoOU00
Charles Johnson played nine years in the NFL with four different teams, winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots during the 2001 season.

Charles Johnson, the steady wide receiver who played nine seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots near the end of his career, has died aged 50.

Johnson’s death in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where he worked as the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School, was first reported by local TV outlet CBS 17, which added the cause of death is unknown.

The California native was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft following a standout collegiate career at the University of Colorado and played five seasons with perennial AFC power. That run included Pittsburgh’s run to Super Bowl XXX during the 1995 season, though Johnson was sidelined throughout the postseason due to injury.

The next year, Johnson recorded a career-high 1,008 receiving yards, which ranks 16th all-time among Pittsburgh receivers. He also scored a touchdown during the team’s 1997 playoff run.

Johnson then played two years with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Patriots, where he won the Super Bowl during his first and only season with the team. He then played one more year with the Buffalo Bills before retiring in 2002.

For his nine-year career, Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns, starting in 87 of his 133 games played.

At Heritage High, Johnson helped assemble a coaching staff filled with NFL experience, including head coach Dewayne Washington (a former Steelers cornerback), assistant coach Willie Parker (a former Steelers running back) and assistant coach Torry Holt (the famed St Louis Rams wide receiver).

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wake Forest, NC
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Willie Parker
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Super Bowl Xxx#American Football#The New England Patriots#Heritage High School#Cbs 17#Afc#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

370K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy