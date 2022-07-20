ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdEw8_0gmMLkra00
Lakehurst Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported.

An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.

Rehl is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and is being represented by a public defender, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakehurst, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

3 People Killed In Toms River Crash (DEVELOPING)

Three people were killed in a crash in Toms River, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision between a tow truck and SUV occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive, initial reports said. Toms River police were not immediately available for comment.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News 12

Police: 3 killed in overnight Toms River crash

Police say three people were killed in a crash overnight on Hospital Drive and Lakehurst Road in Toms River. Police and EMS units were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection. The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Police Traffic Safety Officer Terry...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Dead In Fiery Newark Crash With Tractor Trailer

Four people died and one person was left critical in a crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer early Saturday, July 23 in Newark, authorities said. A car appeared to have rear-ended a tractor-trailer then burst into flames, spreading to the other car and the trailer around 4:20 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Evergreen Avenue, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Advance Media
Jersey Shore Online

Serious Crash In Toms River Kills Three

TOMS RIVER – A crash that took place just after midnight claimed three lives, police said. The incident took place at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, near the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive. “Sadly, there were three fatalities at the scene,” Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said....
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

3 killed in crash involving tow truck in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Three people died in a serious accident in Toms River early Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive just after midnight.Police say a tow truck collided with another car.The victims' names have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.This is the 18th fatal crash in Toms River since the beginning of 2020.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Unruly Swimmers Assault Staff, Vandalize Cars After Being Asked To Leave Philly Pool: Police

Police are on the hunt for three girls who became unruly, assaulted staff members, and vandalized cars at a Philadelphia pool, authorities said. Chaos began around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, when the swimmers were asked to leave the McVeigh Recreation Center due to their disruptive behavior, but they refused and became hostile towards the staff, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Stolen Lamborghini Last Tracked To Lakewood/Jackson Border

A high end luxury vehicle was stolen from a North Jersey rental company earlier this week and was last tracked to the Lakewood/Jackson border, TLS has learned. The vehicle, a 2021 Lamborghini Urus with an estimated value of over $300,000, was allegedly rented under a false identity and with a fake insurance card.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Car Burglary Thwarted by Homeowner in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ – A homeowner was alerted when thieves tried to break into their vehicle. Police in Holmdel said, “Attempted home burglary in a neighborhood off Everett Road near 520, around 0500 hours this morning.”. The department reported the subjects were unsuccessful because the home was secured properly....
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: WOMAN DIES AND LEAVES THREE CATS ORPHANS

One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Guns Recovered, Man Arrested After Atlantic City Foot Chase

A 26-year-old man from Cumberland County was arrested with two handguns in Atlantic City, authorities said. At 3:55 a.m. on Monday, July 18, Atlantic City Police Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were on assignment in the 3000 block of the boardwalk assisting with a large crowd when they observed a man drop what the officers believed to be a handgun.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 22, Arrested In Triple Shooting: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting, authorities said. Jhamir Hoagland, of New Brunswick, was charged in the Saturday, July 16 incident, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. At approximately...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy