Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

Lakehurst Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported.

An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.

Rehl is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and is being represented by a public defender, the report says.

