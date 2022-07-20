‘Look Both Ways’ Trailer Shows Lili Reinhart’s Character Living 2 Lives—1 Where She Gets Pregnant in College, 1 Where She Doesn’t

Life can go in unexpected directions, and many wonder how certain decisions can impact the rest of their lives. That’s exactly what happens to Lili Reinhart in the new Netflix movie, Look Both Ways . The first trailer for Look Both Ways shows Reinhart’s life in two different timelines: one where she gets pregnant and raises her child and another where she is free to chase her dreams.

Lili Reinhart stars as an aspiring artist in two different timelines in ‘Look Both Ways’

Lili Reinhart as Natalie | Felicia Graham/Netflix

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Look Both Ways . Reinhart plays Natalie, a college student and aspiring artist who decides to sleep with her friend one night. In one reality, this decision leads to her becoming pregnant, while she doesn’t get pregnant in the other timeline.

This isn’t a complicated multiverse story. It’s a romantic comedy that shows the various ways different events can alter life. In one timeline, Natalie struggles with being a mother but has her family to help guide her. In the other, she is free to move to Los Angeles and pursue her career but there are also challenges. Either way, it’s interesting to see a story that shows different angles of life.

The trailer for ‘Look Both Ways’ shows a romantic comedy with two different storylines

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8LOx5sD1okU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While Netflix has plenty of romantic comedies , this is a unique angle that hasn’t been shown in many other projects. There are plenty of movies about someone dealing with an unexpected pregnancy but it never fully shows what their life would be like had they not gotten pregnant. Imagine Knocked Up if there was another storyline where nothing happened.

However, the trailer promises a look at the challenges that arise no matter what you do in life. Family, career, and relationships will always be significant factors in life no matter where you go. The trailer for Look Both Ways makes it seem like the timeline where she gets pregnant is worse, but her family’s support can make life more enjoyable than the one where she pursues her art by herself.

Who is in the cast of ‘Look Both Ways?’

In addition to Lili Reinhart, the Netflix movie stars Luke Wilson, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Nia Long, Andrea Savage, Aisha Dae, and Taylor Murphy. The film is directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Posser. Kahiu spoke to the Golden Globes about what attracted her to the project.

“It is an incredible story about women’s resilience,” Kahiu said. “On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion. On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman. On both sides, it is about women striving for excellence and that is what drew me to it. Either through motherhood or artistry, it is about women striving for excellence. That is the most important thing and that is the big takeaway and why I wanted to be part of the project.”

Look Both Ways arrives on Netflix on August 17.

