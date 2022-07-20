ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent’: Where to Stream Chapel Hart’s ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

The judges on America’s Got Talent have all pressed their Golden Buzzers already in season 17, but that didn’t stop them from collectively pressing again for an incredible country music trio. Chapel Hart, of Poplarville, Mississippi, stole the show during July 19’s episode with an original ode to Dolly Parton called “You Can Have Him Jolene.” This tune might be stuck in AGT fans’ heads for the rest of the week, but don’t worry — Chapel Hart’s music is available to download and stream. Here’s where.

Chapel Hart performed an original song, ‘You Can Have Him Jolene,’ on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ | Trae Patton/NBC

Chapel Hart earned the second-ever Group Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart. They explained that their band name comes from their community, Hart Chapel, which is basically their huge family. Their song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” takes inspiration from Parton’s 1974 hit “Jolene.” Chapel Hart said they’ve always been huge fans of Parton and wanted to make a sequel to her song.

The crowd ate up every second of Chapel Hart’s performance, even jumping to their feet to dance. Once they finished, audience members chanted “Golden Buzzer” at the judges. Simon Cowell told Chapel Hart he “needed” them that day. He asked if they ever had a record deal, and Danica explained that they’ve been trying to “break into Nashville” for a few years.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WLKmDbDv6j0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Golden Buzzer: Chapel Hart Wows The Judges With Original, "You Can Have Him Jolene" | AGT 2022">

“It’s been kind of hard when I think country music doesn’t always look like us,” she said.

Cowell and Howie Mandel said Chapel Hart “broke down the door” with their audition on America’s Got Talent . Meanwhile, Heidi Klum said the trio had “infectious” joy, and Sofia Vergara called it “perfect.”

All the judges agreed that if they hadn’t used their Golden Buzzers, they would have pressed it for Chapel Hart. However, after some deliberation with each other and host Terry Crews, all five pressed the Golden Buzzer together. Chapel Hart became only the second act on AGT to receive a Group Golden Buzzer following opera singer Victory Brinker in season 16.

Fans can stream Chapel Hart’s ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’ and other songs

“You Can Have Him Jolene” picks up years after PartAmerica’sene” as the singer decides she no longer wants to fight ove’America’s man . The c’orus sings:

“Oh Jolene, you can have him cause he don’t mean much to me/ Well I brought so much, two rivers turned the seas/ Oh Jolene, when you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave/ Like he did me/ You can have him Jolene.”

Chapel Hart surely gained a few fans with “You Can Have Him Jolene.” Thankfully, America’s Got Talent isn’t the only place fans can hear the tune. It’s available to download and stream on Apple Music , Spotify , iHeart , YouTube Music , and more. They also have dozens of other songs, including “I Will Follow,” “4 Mississippi,” and “Country Paradise.”

Where to follow the trio on social media

Fans of Chapel Hart can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @chapelhartband. Additionally, they have a YouTube channel where they share music videos, performances, and more. Of course, fans can also see more of Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent as they head to the live shows .

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Lily Meola Has Already Teamed Up With Legends Like Willie Nelson and More

