ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

France's Macron pledges to step up fight against climate change as he visits wildfires

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxLOI_0gmMLPHD00

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - The shift in climate is leading to more wildfires and will force France and the European Union to take "structural decisions", President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Great fires are accelerating," he said, citing climate change as cause for them.

"(They) will impose us to take structural decisions in... the years to come," he added on a visit to the wine-growing Gironde region which saw its biggest wildfires in over 30 years, where roughly 20,000 hectares of forests were affected. read more

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister

ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine was pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Reuters

504K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy