Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted in Symlar killing, added to FBI's most wanted list

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sylmar in 2019, has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. The FBI is offering...

www.foxla.com

