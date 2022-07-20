Big Lake Police Department: Incident reports for the week ending July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022

• Mitchell Rd – Suspicious Activity – Report of a firework shot toward caller’s residence while outside. Officers checked the area.

• b203rd Ave – Security Alarm – Officers responded and checked the building. No problems.

• Highline Park – Fire Other – Report of a porta potty on fire. Officers responded and found the inside smoking and refuse from an exploded firework. BLFD responded. Investigation ongoing.

• Euclid Ave – Check Welfare – Caller was asked to call the police by a neighbor. Officers arrived and spoke with the party, who appeared to be intoxicated. No problems.

• Independence Dr – Dog Bite – Officer called for a dog bite. Investigation continuing.

• Norwood Ln – Lift Assist – Officer assisted party that was uninjured.

Saturday, July 16, 2022

• Powell Cir N – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD called to assist someone into bed after surgery effecting mobility.

• Truman Dr – Disturbance – Officers called to mediate a disturbance between roommates.

• Cty Rd 43 – 911 Hang Up – Officer checked address. No issues found.

• Nedd St – Community Policing – Officers were invited to a neighborhood block party.

• Powell St – Check Welfare – Officers requested to check the caller’s family member they had not been able to reach in several weeks. Contact made.

• Egret Ave – Domestic – Officers called to mediate a family disturbance. Parties separated for the evening to cool off.

• Station St – Civil – Officers provided a civil standby for property retrieval.

• Station St – Domestic – Officers called for a family disturbance. Mediated.

• Sanford Ave – Juvenile Complaint – Questions about child drinking underage.

• Hwy 10, SC – Drone Deployment – Assisted Becker PD search a cornfield and wood line for a suicidal assault suspect.

• Bank St, BC – Agency Assist – Officers assisted Becker PD with an assault call.

Friday, July 15, 2022

• Cty 5/Cty 75 – Agency Assist – A speeding motorcycle refused to stop for a deputy. An officer checked the area it was driving but did not locate it.

• Hwy 10/Cty 17 – Agency Assist – An officer provided safety during a DWI investigation.

• Station St – Check Welfare – Call from a business requesting officers check a party that appeared impaired and upset. Officers contacted the party’s ride for more information.

• Junegrass Dr – Civil – Call for an officer to standby for property removal.

• Kilbirnie Rd – Civil – Questions about mutually owned property in custody of caller’s ex.

• Phyllis St – Suspicious Activity – Report of pop-ups on computer advising there were viruses present and money needed to be paid to clean the computer. Parties were advised it was a common phishing scam.

• Cty Rd 43 – 911 Hang Up – Phone call with static. Address was checked. No issues found.

• Fair Meadows Dr – Lift Assist – Officers and BLFD lifted a party that was uninjured.

• BLPD – Found Property – Found wallet turned in to PD. Attempted to contact owner.

• Station St – Civil – Concerns about separation and defamation by estranged spouse.

• Mitchell Rd – Dog Call – Report of a dog attack. Investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/Cty 11 – Agency Assist/Crash – Officers helped deputies and State Patrol on an injury crash.

• Meadow Ln – Security Alarm – Officers responded to and checked the residence. No problems found.

• Lakeside Park – Suspicious Person – Call of two people on the beach. An officer checked but the parties were gone on arrival.

Thursday, July 14, 2022

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Assault – Call for a fight outside a business. Medical care was given, and an investigation begun.

• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave – Traffic Stop – Stop for registration violation and speed. Vehicle search conducted. Further investigation will occur to determine if items found in the driver’s possession were a crime.

• Mitchell Ridge – Civil – Call regarding custody concerns and child support.

• Junegrass Dr – Domestic – Call of a family disturbance, one possibly with a knife. Officers located both parties and investigated. An arrest was made for domestic assault. The party was booked into Sherburne Jail.

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violation during a Toward Zero Death enforcement shift. The driver was found to be Canceled Inimical to Public Safety. The driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.

• Highland Ave – Harassment – Officer spoke to both parties involved. Report taken.

• Monroe St – Civil – Questions about a roommate moving out.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

• Powell St – Suspicious Vehicle – Call on a person in a vehicle that was acting odd. An officer responded but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

• Minnesota Ave – Fire Alarm – Officers responded and found a pull station pulled. BLFD responded to check and reset the system.

• Minnesota Ave – Suspicious Person – Call of a person that appeared to be carrying a sword or machete in a case. There was a 30-minute time delay, the caller did not call 911 to make the report and did not leave their information. Officers checked the area and spoke to people around the building. No one knew of anyone like that.

• Cty 14/191st St – Traffic Stop – Stop for speed during a Toward Zero Death shift. A vehicle search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was located. Citations issued.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

• Delta St – Suspicious Vehicle – Information shared about suspicious activity.

• Powell Park – Juvenile Complaint – Juveniles playing on park equipment when park was closed. Spoke to juveniles and advised they needed to wait until park reopened.

• Martin/Fern – Crash – Party involved in a crash wanted to report it happened.

• BLPD – Found Property – An officer was contacted by a Wright County Deputy to assist in returning a wallet from a business in Monticello. The officer returned the wallet.

• Lagoon Ave – Check Welfare – Call to check an employee that had not been to work in days. The officer investigated and found the employee moved out of state.

• Edinburgh Way – Civil – Party called for a civil standby for property removal due to a protection order being in place. Officer assisted with civil standby.

• Eagle Lk Rd N/Edinburgh Way – Vehicle Fire – Call of a vehicle fire. Officers found the fire out upon their arrival. A Big Lake Firefighter on his way home saw the vehicle smoking, stopped out with it, and used his personal extinguisher on the engine. The firefighter’s wife also responded with a second fire extinguisher. No injuries. The vehicle was towed, and driver given a ride home.

• Lake St S – Disturbance – Call for an unwanted person at a residence. Officers arrived and found a party known to them. The party was on probation and displayed signs of intoxication. Probations was contacted. A violation order was signed. The party was arrested for the violation, transported, and booked into Sherburne Jail.

• Henry Rd – Suspicious Activity – Call for the sound of a female screaming as if she was being hurt. Officers responded and checked the area. Nothing was heard or found besides a cat that was walking around the building.

Monday, July 11, 2022

• Cty Rd 73 – Agency Assist/Crash – Officers assisted deputies on a motorcycle crash with injuries.

• Hwy 10/Cty 17 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment violations. Driver had an instructional permit and no licensed adult with. Driver was cited for permit violation.

• Blackduck Ln – Civil – Questions about harassment restraining order application.

• Lake St S – Civil – Officers called to mediate who could be present in a residence.

• 198th Ave – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a business. Officers contacted a party who was identified as an employee. No other issues.

• Monroe St – Domestic – Officer took a past action report of a family disturbance.

• Eagle Lk Rd N – Check Welfare – Officers called to check a party sleeping in a vehicle. Party was homeless.

Call for Service Summary:

• Weekly calls for service: 232

• 2022 Calls for Service: 5,166

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 81

• Citations: 18

• Arrests: 3

• Medical Emergency Calls: 12

• Mental Health/Check Welfare: 7