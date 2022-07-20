ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Robbinsdale captain slated to become BL police chief

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 3 days ago

MONTICELLO Times

A veteran police officer with the Robbinsdale Police Department is likely to become the Big Lake Police Chief.

John Kaczmarek has been chosen as the next police chief from a field of three final candidates following a day of interviews on Tuesday, July 12.

The hiring of Kaczmarek, a captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, is scheduled to be on the agenda of the July 27 meeting of the Big Lake City Council. Any hiring of Kaczmarek would be pending the outcome of a required psychological exam.

In a July 13 workshop, members of the City Council received results of a police chief scoring system tabulated after Council members participated in the July 12 interview process.

Interviewed were Kaczmarek, Kenneth Dvorak, and Timothy Jeanetta.

Kaczmarek led with a score of 2.60. Dvorak was a close second with a 2.40. Jeanetta had a score of 1.0.

Mayor paul Knier noted during the workshop that Kaczmarekis young and the Big Lake chief position is the next logical step in his career. He will also fit well into the culture of Big Lake, Knier said.

Kaczmarek has spent his entire 16-year career in law enforcement with the Robbinsdale Police Department.

He is currently the police captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, a position he has held since 2020.

A patrol sergeant from 2014-2020, Kaczmarek has also represented Robbinsdale on the West Metro SWAT team from 2013 to 2020.

Kaczmarek served as a police investigator from 2012 to 2014, and a field training officer in 2010-2011.

He joined the Robbinsdale Police Department in 2006 as a community service officer, a position he held for three years. He was then promoted to patrol officer, a position he held for four years.

Kaczmarek holds a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement and a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robbinsdale, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Big Lake, MN
Big Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Monticello, MN
Monticello, MN
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Wealthy neighborhood in Minneapolis is crowdfunding its own security

Amid skyrocketing crime rates, residents of one Minneapolis neighborhood are crowdfunding to pay for a city program that will give them more police patrols. The Minneapolis Police Department has a “buyback” program that lets outside organizations have extra police patrols and presence in exchange for paying for police overtime hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Captain#Veteran#Bl#The Big Lake Police#The City Council
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
183
Followers
191
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy