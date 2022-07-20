Robbinsdale captain slated to become BL police chief

MONTICELLO Times

A veteran police officer with the Robbinsdale Police Department is likely to become the Big Lake Police Chief.

John Kaczmarek has been chosen as the next police chief from a field of three final candidates following a day of interviews on Tuesday, July 12.

The hiring of Kaczmarek, a captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, is scheduled to be on the agenda of the July 27 meeting of the Big Lake City Council. Any hiring of Kaczmarek would be pending the outcome of a required psychological exam.

In a July 13 workshop, members of the City Council received results of a police chief scoring system tabulated after Council members participated in the July 12 interview process.

Interviewed were Kaczmarek, Kenneth Dvorak, and Timothy Jeanetta.

Kaczmarek led with a score of 2.60. Dvorak was a close second with a 2.40. Jeanetta had a score of 1.0.

Mayor paul Knier noted during the workshop that Kaczmarekis young and the Big Lake chief position is the next logical step in his career. He will also fit well into the culture of Big Lake, Knier said.

Kaczmarek has spent his entire 16-year career in law enforcement with the Robbinsdale Police Department.

He is currently the police captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, a position he has held since 2020.

A patrol sergeant from 2014-2020, Kaczmarek has also represented Robbinsdale on the West Metro SWAT team from 2013 to 2020.

Kaczmarek served as a police investigator from 2012 to 2014, and a field training officer in 2010-2011.

He joined the Robbinsdale Police Department in 2006 as a community service officer, a position he held for three years. He was then promoted to patrol officer, a position he held for four years.

Kaczmarek holds a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement and a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com