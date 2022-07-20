ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia back-to-school dates

By Sam Kirk, Alexandra Weaver
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites.

Harrison County

  • 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Kindergarten – Wednesday, Aug. 31
  • Pre-K – Wednesday, Sept. 7
  • Heritage Christian School – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Emmanuel Christian School – Monday, Aug. 15

Marion County

  • 1st through 12th grades – Monday, Aug. 22
  • Kindergarten and Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Monongalia County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 23
  • Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Trinity Christian School – Monday, Aug. 15
  • Morgantown Christian Academy – Tuesday, Sept. 6
  • Morgantown Learning Academy – Monday, Aug. 22
Back-to-school discounts for teachers, students

Preston County

Public school students will have a staggered start, so all grades will go to school two days in the first week but on different days, depending on the grade.

  • Grades 5, 8, 11 and 12 – Tuesday, Aug. 23
  • Grades 2, 4, 7 and 10 – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Grades 1, 3, 6, and 9 – Thursday, Aug. 25

All Preston County public school students grades 1 through 12 will report starting Friday, Aug. 26.

  • Kindergarten and Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29

Barbour County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Doddridge County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 18
  • Pre-K
    • Group 1 – Wednesday, Aug. 31
    • Group 2 – Thursday, Sept. 1
    • All students return – Tuesday, Sept. 6

Gilmer County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Lewis County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 22
  • Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29

Randolph County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Highland Adventist School – Tuesday, Aug. 23
  • Elkins Christian Academy – Monday, Aug. 15

Ritchie County

  • 1st through 12th grades – Thursday, Aug. 18
  • Kindergarten – Aug. 22
  • Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29
Amid inflation, shop back-to-school early — but not all at once

Taylor County

  • 1st through 12th grades – Thursday, Aug. 25
  • Kindergarten and Pre-K last names A-L – Monday, Aug. 29
  • Kindergarten and Pre-K last names M-Z – Tuesday, Aug. 30

Tucker County

  • 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Kindergarten – Tuesday, Aug. 30
  • Pre-K – Tuesday, Sept. 6

Upshur County

  • Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades – Tuesday, Aug. 16
  • All grades – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Webster County

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 18

Start dates for colleges and universities in the area can be found here .

