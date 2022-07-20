West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites.

Harrison County

1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Kindergarten – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Pre-K – Wednesday, Sept. 7

Heritage Christian School – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Emmanuel Christian School – Monday, Aug. 15

Marion County

1st through 12th grades – Monday, Aug. 22

Kindergarten and Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Monongalia County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 23

Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Trinity Christian School – Monday, Aug. 15

Morgantown Christian Academy – Tuesday, Sept. 6

Morgantown Learning Academy – Monday, Aug. 22

Preston County

Public school students will have a staggered start, so all grades will go to school two days in the first week but on different days, depending on the grade.

Grades 5, 8, 11 and 12 – Tuesday, Aug. 23

Grades 2, 4, 7 and 10 – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Grades 1, 3, 6, and 9 – Thursday, Aug. 25

All Preston County public school students grades 1 through 12 will report starting Friday, Aug. 26.

Kindergarten and Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29

Barbour County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Doddridge County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 18

Pre-K Group 1 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 Group 2 – Thursday, Sept. 1 All students return – Tuesday, Sept. 6



Gilmer County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Lewis County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 22

Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29

Randolph County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Highland Adventist School – Tuesday, Aug. 23

Elkins Christian Academy – Monday, Aug. 15

Ritchie County

1st through 12th grades – Thursday, Aug. 18

Kindergarten – Aug. 22

Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 29

Taylor County

1st through 12th grades – Thursday, Aug. 25

Kindergarten and Pre-K last names A-L – Monday, Aug. 29

Kindergarten and Pre-K last names M-Z – Tuesday, Aug. 30

Tucker County

1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Kindergarten – Tuesday, Aug. 30

Pre-K – Tuesday, Sept. 6

Upshur County

Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades – Tuesday, Aug. 16

All grades – Wednesday, Aug. 17

Webster County

Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 18

