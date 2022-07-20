ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Brett Young Announces New Hampshire Show

Search the back of your vehicle, and I am guessing that somewhere, either under the driver's seat or way in the back or in the trunk, you will find one of the true testaments that make a Mainer. It measures 11.5 by 15 inches. It is the iconic Maine Atlas and Gazetteer. It's 96 pages long and full of adventure. Yours is probably pretty beaten up with coffee spills and other stains of a well-traveled Mainer. Many of the pages are ripped, and you've probably scotch or duct-taped it together a few times. I know a few of you have ripped part of the back cover off to start a campfire. You see, in the days before Google Maps back in 2005, we used PAPER MAPS to get around our great state. And the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer was pretty much "standard issue" starting in the mid-1970s. And guess what? Even though all our cars are wired to satellites and GPS, you can still BUY the Gazetteer!

MAINE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO