After moving on from former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons and bringing in first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, the team needed to sign a new defensive coordinator. In February, the franchise added longtime veteran defensive coach Ed Donatell to be their new full-time defensive coordinator. The 65-year old coach is going to look to use his experience to help Minnesota's talented defense reach their full potential.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO