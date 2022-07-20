ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Beware: First Sharks Now Gators On Alabama Beaches

By Steve Shannon
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These gators are getting out of control! They are invading all my favorite places. They basically own our Alabama Rivers. William Roy McAnelly Jr. captured amazing photos of this prehistoric monster on the Choctawhatchee River. Then we had another gator show up at a church. The Clarke County Hot...

praise933.com

Comments / 1

ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama Restaurants That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Coaches, lions and cattle: Down in Alabama

It turns out that cattle don’t have the good sense to stay out off a turnpike. I’ve always said venison is a much leaner protein -- and usually a smarter roadside grazer. On today’s briefing we have Nick Saban talking NIL at SEC Media Days, a lioness’s death at the Birmingham Zoo, and the Alabama connection that and the Alabama connection to the cattle on the Florida Turnpike.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia man catches 66-pound blue catfish, breaks state record

There is a new fishing record in Virginia. Jason Emmel, of Louisa, Virginia, broke the state record catching a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish with a bow and arrow, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. ILLINOIS TEEN FISHERMAN CATCHES 50-INCH MUSKIE: ‘A WHOLE EXPERIENCE’. The fish – which...
LOUISA, VA
99.9 KTDY

400 Pound Sting Ray Jumps in Alabama Woman’s Boat, Sends Her to ER

A rare giant Spotted Eagle Sting Ray jumped into an Alabama woman's boat over the weekend during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. It weighed 400 pounds. What would you do if you were participating in a fishing rodeo and a 5-foot, 400-pound pregnant sting ray jumped in your boat? When it happened to April Jones this past weekend she had to be taken to the emergency room of a local hospital.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s Most Paranormal Place Isn’t Where You Think

Have you ever spotted something unusual in Alabama? Something that seemed beyond the normal, supernatural, so to speak?. Well, it turns out maybe you weren't crazy because there are some real supernatural cities in Alabama. As a matter of fact, we found the most supernatural city in Alabama. The cities...
ALABAMA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Bald Eagles Set Nesting Record in Georgia

Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years showed the national bird nesting in record numbers, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Survey flights this winter and spring to find and monitor nesting bald eagles counted 229 nest territories. That tops the previous high...
GEORGIA STATE
travelyouman.com

Best Time To Visit Sea Island Georgia

St. Simons Island is an ideal and practical vacation destination for both impromptu weekend getaways from various origins throughout the Southern United States and week-long family getaways from hometowns close or far. It is less than five hours’ drive from Atlanta, Georgia, and situated halfway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

The Heat Effect: how the climate is changing Georgia

The globe is baking this summer. Temperature records are falling in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, and it’s very likely that 2022 will end up being one of the 10 warmest years on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last week, parts of Georgia were...
ATLANTA, GA
Inside the Magic

Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
