Amanda Seyfried Says She ‘Bent Over Backwards’ for a Part That Went to Ariana Grande

Ruth Buzzi, one of the stars of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In is “bedridden and incapacitated” after suffering a series of strokes, her husband has revealed. In a Facebook post last week Karl Perkins, who has been married to Buzzi since 1978, shared a tribute to his wife and revealed her health issues. “This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie’s birthday,” he wrote on Facebook. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated. She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles. I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi,” he continued. “Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile.” Buzzi appeared in 136 episodes of Laugh-In alongside other stars like Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn, before going on to appear in soap operas including Days of our Lives and Passions.

