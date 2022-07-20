ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seyfried Says She ‘Bent Over Backwards’ for a Part That Went to Ariana Grande

By Adam Manno
 3 days ago
Amanda Seyfried says she did everything she could to play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie before the role was eventually given to Ariana Grande. Seyfried, who’s up for an Emmy for The Dropout, says she raced back-and-forth between filming the Hulu series...

Hail Keke Palmer, Fashion Queen as Well as Superstar

At the L.A. Nope premiere, an occasion which many actresses might use to do their best Old Hollywood impression (evoking past celebrities tricks people into thinking you are a celebrity with longevity), star Keke Palmer wore a white corseted crop top, long black leather gloves and black, low-slung pants. It was very Julia Fox, honestly, and a perfect example of Palmer’s underrated red carpet abilities.
‘The Godfather’ Star James Caan Died from a Heart Attack

James Caan, a Bronx native whose trademark blend of brooding wit shone through iconic roles in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, TMZ reports. The actor, who died earlier this month at the age of 82 suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate. Speaking with ABC last year, the onetime Sonny Corleone said he was happy to be able to continue working into his octogenarian era. “I can’t take it easy,” he said. “I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I’m working, because I get to know new people, and mostly good people, you know?” Caan’s family has confirmed his death on Twitter, and his manager, Matt DelPiano, offered a warm tribute statement: “Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved.”
‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’ Star Ruth Buzzi ‘Incapacitated’ After Strokes

Ruth Buzzi, one of the stars of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In is “bedridden and incapacitated” after suffering a series of strokes, her husband has revealed. In a Facebook post last week Karl Perkins, who has been married to Buzzi since 1978, shared a tribute to his wife and revealed her health issues. “This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie’s birthday,” he wrote on Facebook. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated. She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles. I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi,” he continued. “Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile.” Buzzi appeared in 136 episodes of Laugh-In alongside other stars like Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn, before going on to appear in soap operas including Days of our Lives and Passions.
Ariana Grande
Amanda Seyfried
Biographer Takes a Jab at 'Ruthless' Meghan Markle

The author of a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family pulled no punches when giving his opinion on Markle during an interview Wednesday. British investigative writer Tom Bower—who previously wrote a biography of Prince Charles—used an interview with Sky News to accuse Markle of having “bruised” the royal family, citing her intimate Oprah Winfrey interview as a particular “disgrace” containing “so many inaccuracies and allegations of racism and that sort of thing that were untrue.” Asked if Bower would have taken the same approach to his subject if Meghan were a man, Bower pointed out that his previous 25 books had all been about men. “I think the qualities are exactly the same: narcissism, ambition, ruthlessness, victims on the way, a very hard attempt to conceal what happened in the past if it’s negative. The narrative is guided by Meghan when it’s Meghan’s story. It’s the same with Richard Branson or Boris Johnson or anyone else,” he said. In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Bower said his overall impression of Markle was that she is “very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious … but also ruthless.”
Kid Cudi Storms Off Stage After Being Hit by Water Bottles

Kid Cudi has walked off stage after being pelted with items from the crowd on the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. After being hit with a water bottle the rapper threatened to cut his set short if audience members kept throwing things at him. “I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving,” he said. “Don’t fuck with me.” After another water bottle was thrown at him, Cudi dropped his mic on the ground and stormed off the stage. Fans then began chanting Kanye West’s name. West later surprised many by appearing on stage during Lil Durk’s set in an unscheduled appearance.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ At Comic-Con: “We Put Our Love For Chadwick Into This Film” Says Ryan Coogler; Trailer Revealed

Click here to read the full article. “I promise you, I feel his hand on me right now,” said Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler remembering late star Chadwick Boseman. “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” continued the filmmaker at the movie’s Comic-Con Hall H presentation, where the first trailer for the film was unveiled. Watch it above. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes...
First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Arrives

Marvel took the Comic-Con crowd back to Wakanda on Saturday, for an emotional look at the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, the first time the public has gotten a glimpse at the anticipated film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s followup to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. He wrote a sequel for Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman’s legacy.More from The Hollywood ReporterTwo New 'Avengers' Films...
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Recap: Bribery, Forbidden Romances and an Unholy Duo Bonding Over Murder

Click here to read the full article. In this week’s episode of Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Mal’s tragic death hits the Foxworth home hard, and everyone not named Malcolm is grieving in their own way. Corrine — who accidentally killed her brother with the poison meant for their father — destroys all her dolls, Olivia is too despondent to interfere as Malcolm terrorizes the household, and Joel has fallen into the arms of Celia’s stepson Harry. In yet another curveball for the family, Alicia shows up unannounced to reveal that she is dying from cancer and hopes the Foxworths...
Autograph Hounds Dish on the Celebs They Love and Dread

It was 9 a.m. on a Monday and Teresa Ojalvo was whizzing below Manhattan on a downtown 2 train, trying to catch a celebrity. Her long black cane balanced on the seat next to her, the 65-year-old expertly peeled signed photos of actor Jeff Bridges off a piece of cardboard and replaced them with fresh ones from a large, plastic binder. Above her, the real Bridges was cruising along the streets of Manhattan in a black Escalade, making his way from the set of Good Morning America to The View. And Ojalvo desperately needed to beat him.
TheDailyBeast

Selena’s Father Sues Tribute Band For Profiting Off of Her Name

This tribute ban pissed off the wrong padre. Abraham Quintanilla, father of the late Tejano singer Selena, is suing William Ciaramelli’s ensemble band for using his daughter’s name to promote themselves. Despite ignoring three cease and desist letters from Quintanilla, they used the late signer’s name on merchandise and in the promotional phrases “Almost Selena” and “Anything 4 Selena,” court documents show. In an interview with the New York Post, Ciaramelli said Quintanilla is a “bully” who is money-hungry. “Did I do anything wrong? According to him, yes,” Ciaramelli said. “But according to the world, no!” It’s unclear how much in damages Quintanilla is seeking.
